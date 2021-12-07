Republican ‘fearmongering’
In 1842 a pair of Quaker sisters, Hannah and Mary Townsend, developed the “Anti-Slavery Alphabet,” a new way of teaching the alphabet to children.
The Civil War ended slavery; yet the thoughts and ideas of racial superiority that justified that heinous institution persist to this day. “Racism” exists wherever these thoughts and ideas are put into practice to create division and inequality. When we exclaim, “Surely, not me!” we do not eliminate racism, we turn a blind eye to its existence and injury in our communities.
For instance, when our collective memories make heroes of pro-slavery defenders, we cause injury to our communities; when we are blind to the facts that people are regularly discriminated against for jobs and a place to live because of their race, we condone injustice in our communities; when the threat of police brutality, apprehension, conviction and sentencing are all greater because of a person’s race, we accept violence in our communities.
This blindness allows us to censor and even criminalize teachers in our public schools. If today the ideas built into the anti-slavery alphabet curriculum were used in Ohio’s primary schools, Hannah and Mary Townsend would be fired and/or have their school’s funding stripped under HB322/327.
The House bills, if enacted, would forbid teaching that racism exists in our institutions and is intergenerationally rooted in our culture. Forbidden too, would be assignments encouraging students to examine ways racial bias shapes their sense of self and affects treatment of others.
Different racial groups in our nation have a shared and intertwined history. To extract one history from the whole is impossible. We benefit from a fuller and more complete understanding of our American history.
For 31 years I taught students how to analyze institutional racism and study its effects. When NW Ohio students study the systemic and cultural features of racism, they discover a shared history with other racial groups and a hope in a society where all will benefit.
In “Costs of Segregation,” a 2017 study of the 100 most populous U.S. cities found more racially integrated neighborhoods with: cleaner air, higher college graduation rates, higher life expectancies, and lower homicide rates. Indeed, racism costs everyone, but greater racial equality gives to all an equal liberty.
HB322/327 are an offense to freedom and to the best interests of our school children and their future. These House bills are Republican fearmongering, plain and simple.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.