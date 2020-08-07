Facebook has many ‘layers’
It’s difficult to communicate this information on a subject no one knows anything about, but I’ll take a shot at it.
I was kicked off Facebook. No nude girls or swearing took place, just conservative thinking. That means that I lost 1,200 friends and 70 organizations that I discussed issues with. I set up my second site not using my name, but just numbers. Facebook did not know where to put my site request, and I ended up on an English-speaking Hispanic site.
I tried to communicate with several conservative sites that I knew, and Facebook said they did not exist. On top of this, the pictures of people Facebook asked me to friend were all dope dealers, gang members and prostitutes. The gang and dope dealers were all wearing camo clothes and black facemasks, and carrying AK-47s or long slide 45s. What just happened?
So, I sent Facebook a note asking them, “What happened to family values, that seemed to be missing on my site.” Boom, my new site was removed from my computer.
At the same time a book arrived that I ordered called “Life After GOOGLE.” I was upset and decided to spend time away from my computer and read this less than 300-page book.
It took me five days to finish this book, it was that hard to read. I had to put notes in the margins, underline parts, put arrows here and there as I worked through this high-tech explanation of present and future technologies. This book was exhausting.
But when I got to page 160 I had a real lightbulb moment as to what had taken place with my Facebook site. It is called layering. I was put on a layer I was not suppose to know existed.
I have concluded that my first site was on the English, Canadian, American layer. I never am able to communicate with anyone outside that layer. So, there must be an Asian layer, South American layer, a European (non-English speaking) layer, Central American layer, Middle Eastern layer, etc.
Why do I say this? Because I was never able to communicate with freedom-loving people in Hong Kong. I was told these people did not exist.
So, I know of one layer that deals in illegal activity. Are there others? Is there an espionage layer our government doesn’t know about?
David Dodt
Defiance
America needs to wake up
For those who choose to turn a blind eye, it is obvious to the rest of America, that our politicians and media seek communism. They want to tell us what to think and what not to think, what to do and what not to do.
The United States of America has the best government ever invented in the world. We are the land of the free, home of the brave, where life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness ring true. Our economy has never been stronger, and God has blessed America because He is still in charge!
However, many Americans are in a slumber with their eyes shut, or they simply choose to turn a blind eye. Currently, sin runs rampant in our nation, while some choose to sit silent for fear of being labeled. Wake Up America!
When I attended Zone school, I remember learning back in 1956, according to Nikita Khruschev, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S., we will destroy you from within … .”
We look around us today and those words could not be closer to the truth. If we choose to go down this path, America will be destroyed, never to return to her former glory. Venezuela is an excellent example of a once thriving nation plummeted into socialism in less than 10 short years.
So, we must ask ourselves, is this what we want for our nation? Is this what we want for future generations? I don’t think so. Wake Up America!
Michael Aeschliman
rural Archbold
Won’t vote for Trump again
Donald Trump our leader, our dictator, our me-myself-and-I man. What he says today will be completely different tomorrow, next week or next month the way he changes his mind all the time.
He is probably the only one who thinks he did a good job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He wore no mask, didn’t shut anything down, put his son-in-law in charge of getting supplies for the pandemic and the states had to bid against each other, so I think someone made out real good at everyone else’s demise.
I can’t remember all the stupid things he has said on the news, but it would sure be good for the Democrats to use against him, but I hope they don’t as two wrongs don’t make a right. I am running him down after I voted for him. I vote Republican just about all the time, but not the next time, at least for president.
When you see him on the news and hear for yourself what he says, how can anyone believe in him anymore unless may be for money?
Paul Ort
rural Defiance
