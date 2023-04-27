Someone ignores the statute of limitations, and for Stormy Daniels that ran out in 2021 not to mention that she can’t ever use this or anyone else for that matter, as it was tossed out with prejudice in L.A. And she now owes Trump over $660,000 and counting.
The FEC head repeatedly stated that nothing Trump “supposedly” did violated any federal law, and without a live signature you can’t charge the guy. A federal judge (U.S. District Judge Vyskocil) has shut down the attorney from NYC, so he will have to testify about the leaks and suffer the federal felony that comes from being found guilty or throwing someone under the bus for releasing a sealed court case.
The GOP a cult? Wrong. It’s the Democrats who attack people who don’t believe in their flavor of the month. The people who shot up a school in Nashville, defaced a woman’s health center in Bowling Green and then posted that they wanted to shoot up a school in Florida were all Democrats. Instead of blaming them, Democrats tried to blame the GOP.
In regard to those trying to use outside-of-state sources to change our state constitution to suit them, today’s Crescent-News clearly stated that the bill to require 60% of the last statewide election to get this passed, has passed the state assembly, and will invalidate the abortion bill if found to have received any support or it started from outside the state.
The signatures needed must be equally divided between the 88 counties to be valid or over 1,705 valid prior voters signatures per county (Ohio Board of Elections). Just signing this won’t do. They cant just go to a blue section of Ohio and get the total signatures needed.
