Observing pregnancy and infant loss
Today is the National Day of Awareness for Pregnancy and Infant Loss. On this day, those wishing to honor lost babies are asked to light candles at 7 p.m. (all time zones).
Every year, thousands of women and families suffer through losing their children, both born and unborn. It is unfortunate that so many in our society feel uncomfortable addressing this issue or feel that it is insignificant. Grief is something no one should have to justify. Children who are miscarried or stillborn are still our children and deserve our respect, love and remembrance.
Please, if you or someone you love has suffered this kind of loss, I ask you to take the time to remember them today. Light a candle, write a poem, say a prayer ... anything you wish to do to honor our littlest angels. If you’d like more information, visit www.october15th.com.
I love you, Cassidy. Mommy still thinks of you every single day and misses you more with each day that passes!
Maryann Mitchell
Defiance
Remember your grandchildren
Midterm elections is coming up soon. I pray to God that everyone will vote for what is best for our country, family and grandchildren.
We are in a bad situation, and it could very easily get worse.
Many wish that they would have voted differently, but it will be too late.
So please vote what is best for our country and your grandchildren, and not your political party. Always think of what your grandchildren will face when you walk into your voting booth.
Keith Eberle
Defiance
Defiance library levy worthy of support
There is an important library renewal levy on the ballot, and I write to ask for support. The renewal levy for the Defiance Public Library is not a new tax, and funds raised support library services for the entire county.
This levy has had continued support since voters first approved it 15 years ago, and the funds raised provide a third of the budget for library operating expenses. With continued funding, the library will be able to maintain current levels of services and programs for the entire county, including programs that support early learning and literacy, databases for research, resources like Makerspace for creative projects, and so much more.
Our libraries play a vital role in keeping Defiance County a great place to live.
Early voting has begun and Election Day is Nov. 8. Please vote to keep the current support for our libraries and vote yes on the renewal levy.
Beth Michel
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Beth Michel is a Defiance Public Library board trustee.)
Democracy ‘is in jeopardy’
Democracy in America is in jeopardy. We need to fear for our country when many believe our elections are somehow rigged and our courts can’t be trusted to make accurate decisions.
Many people still believe our 2020 presidential election was stolen. This is difficult to understand when the attorney general who was appointed by the president found no evidence of voter fraud.
Sixty-two court challenges in different states with judges from both parties found no evidence to overturn elections. When we believe in TV talk shows’ ridiculous conspiracy theories and lies pushed by hostile foreign governments, we grow further divided.
Our democracy was founded in the belief that our elections are honest and our courts can be trusted. For over 200 years we have trusted this political process. Now we suddenly only trust elections when our side wins. Political candidates run for office on the premise that they will fix our elections, but offer no proof that there was any problems to begin with. They refuse to accept any results unless they are the winners.
We must elect candidates who don’t run on lies. We can’t support people that promote mob violence and hate and work to undermine our democracy. This election will determine if our country chooses facts or fantasy.
Jim Grant
Defiance
