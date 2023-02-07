Questions about Napoleon school levy
This is for the taxpayers of the Napoleon school district. There are questions that need to be addressed.
Why from a sports complex to a multi-use building? What percentage will be classrooms? Or is it a way to get your sport complex built? That I believe we don’t need at this time with everything else on the increase.
Why a combination levy? Are you afraid the construction part would not pass on its own? I’m sure the operating side would pass. Let’s worry about that first.
Did the school board get some negative comments on the sports complex and that’s why they are now calling it a multi-use building? What’s the real reason for the spring vote? Lower turnout equals better chance to pass? I believe there should be a certain percentage of voter turnout before a levy passes or fails. What’s next, a levy for a performing arts building down the road?
Finally, what did the school board and the city agree on without the knowledge of the taxpayers? The streets around the schools get paved while others in the city are far worse off and neglected. Why did the school board not go after a grant to tear down the old school? I thought there was money for that in the old levy we voted on.
Why did the city get the grant for property they don’t even own? We all know they want that property.
Let’s be honest with your taxpayers. I just would like to know. I’m a concerned taxpayer.
Mike Flory
Napoleon
Democrats have helped rural areas
The Broadband DATA Act introduced by Rep. David Loesack, D-Iowa, achieved strong support in the U.S. House and a unanimous vote in the Senate. However, not a single House Republican voted for broadband expansion in rural areas through the American Recovery Plan Act.
True to form, national plans benefiting rural people are largely the work of Democrats, historically. The REA (Rural Electrification Act of 1936) became law under Franklin Roosevelt. When you flip the switch out in the country and have power, thank those who made it happen.
More recently, 13 House Republicans joined Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and Democrats voting for the infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which provided $65 billion toward broadband initiatives. The 13 Republicans voting in favor were severely criticized by Fox and other right-wing media.
Pandering to their base, Rep. Latta, R-Ohio, and 210 House Republicans voted against it. Perhaps predictably, state and local officials swoon over credit for something popular their own party refused to fund.
REA legislation which brought electricity to rural areas was crafted by Sen. George Norris, R-Neb., considered by some as the greatest senator in U.S. history, and Rep. Sam Rayburn, D-Texas. Henry Ford called Norris a socialist for advocating public money be spent on rural electrification, forcing him out of the Republican Party. Norris ran and won re-election as an Independent.
Accusations of socialism has long been charged by the hard right against political opponents. Decades change, accusers don’t. Blessings for rural people include national plans like Social Security, the REA, Medicare and broadband expansion. In spite of propaganda cranked out by right-wing mouthpieces the quality of life in America has undeniably improved through national social programs.
New Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his Republican House majority control the “power of the purse” in determining what gets funded and what doesn’t. Will they use purse strings as a noose before servicing the national debt for funding critical programs?
Today’s Republican leadership reminds me of zebras — they can’t change stripes and they’ve been known to kick each other to death. Right-wing extremists will behave like right-wing extremists. Progressive Republican leaders like Sen. George Norris are long gone.
If rural broadband expansion can be defunded it will be defunded as dreaded socialism by zebra Republican extremists.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
