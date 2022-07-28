Invest in JDC pay in 2023
A July 23 Crescent-News article reviewed a commissioners’ meeting at which Judge Strausbaugh referenced a need for improved pay for staff at Four County Juvenile Detention Center. As a retired mental health provider with many years’ experience working with juveniles, I would like to respond to comments made.
Juvenile offenders are not miniature adults. Comparison of staffing and programming needs to those of adult inmates can have potentially terrible consequences. Juvenile brains are operating without fully developed prefrontal cortices which “put the brakes” on impulsive behavior, helping them to consider all consequences.
In the scientific community, we know that prefrontal cortex development finishes as late as mid-twenties in young adults. If I ask a teen about a bad decision, the frequent response will be, “I was with this guy who ...” or “My friend thought we could ... .” That is the sign of a prefrontal cortex that didn’t engage with all options. This does not even address the impact of drug/alcohol use.
How does funding fit? JDC must be considered as more than a place for housing wayward kids. It is a late-date final-stage opportunity to help developing human beings who have made poor decisions. Corrections officers, nurses and social workers have important parts to play. A reliable staff provides consistency and positive mentoring opportunities.
The same messages are being spoken throughout the facility because the staff has trained together, discussed programming and developed psychologically sound plans to address issues that arise. How do we get that kind of staff?
Providing competitive wages is a good start. Given the importance of the task, pay scale at the neighboring jail is not a good indicator of what needs to happen. Walmart wage comparisons even having to be made are simply shameful and pathetic.
I call on Defiance County commissioners as well as their counterparts to consider the importance of not only roads and infrastuructures, but the futures of those entrusted to their governance. It is time to be proactive for the younger members of society instead of reactive in the adult correctional system at a later date.
Training costs. Programming costs. Solid people for a solid program? Yes, they cost too.
Calling is a wonderful thing. It gets us up and off to work in the morning. Something that calling cannot do? Pay the bills. Please do the right thing and invest well in the most vulnerable of our community during the upcoming budget talks for 2023.
Pamela Bowers
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.