I recently read a nostalgic article about “the dress controversy.” Remember when America had the luxury of arguing over whether a digital dress appeared white or blue? Some saw it one way, some another, but nobody called for civil war. Now we are bitterly divided on whether mayors have the right to run the cities that elected them, and when protesters deserve to be gassed or shot.
Things are certainly complicated when vandals mix with protesters and insist on throwing lit fireworks at authorities. I have read statements from the “Wall of Moms” in Portland who deplore such actions. But the bad deeds of a few don’t cancel out everyone’s constitutional rights. When protesters decided to “liberate” Michigan, they brought automatic weapons and a sexualized effigy of their female governor to a protest at the statehouse. They yelled in the faces of police and threatened Ms. Whitmer’s life. But no federal agents interfered in their right to protest.
In an open letter to USA Today, nearly two dozen veterans of the Department of Homeland Security, both Democrats and Republicans, addressed the use of federal personnel for law enforcement duty in American cities. They affirmed that, “the use of any law enforcement for political purposes” endangers both the general public and agents themselves. “While those who perpetrate crimes and acts of violence during protests should be arrested and prosecuted, the unilateral deployment of militarized DHS officers has served to undermine, rather than promote, public safety.”
In fact, it has been widely reported that protests against police brutality were winding down in Portland before DHS arrived. Now the numbers of angry citizens in the streets is back in the thousands as everyone digs in their heels.
The DHS officials’ letter further states, “we join together in opposition to the manner of deployment of Department of Homeland Security law enforcement personnel to Portland … we have watched with increasing outrage.” On ABC News, Michael Chertoff, who was DHS Secretary under George W. Bush, joined his former colleagues in denouncing the “very belligerent, aggressive tone” the White House has taken toward local Oregon officials. He shared the opinion that the use of federal agents exceeds the proper authority of the DHS.
It’s clear that current threats to send federal agents to American cities goes far beyond customary law enforcement practice.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Do we not understand the times?
Proverbs 14:34: “Righteousness exalteth a nation; but sin is a reproach to any people.”
Matthew 6:33 (Jesus speaking): “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these thing (blessings) shall be added.”
Which God? The God of Israel, the God of the Bible, the original God of the U.S.A? Aren’t we endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable (non-transferable) rights? Aren’t we created equal?
Since the 1960s and 1970s, the majority of Supreme Court judges and others don’t want the Ten Commandments (law of Moses) respecting God posted on schoolhouse walls.
St. Paul, a Jewish-Christian lawyer, said in Romans 4:15: “Because the law worketh wrath; for where no law is there is no transgression.”
Romans 3:20: “... by the law is the knowledge of sin.”
Romans 7:7: “Is the law sin? God forbid, nay, I had not known sin but by the law.”
So by the U.S. now teaching that we are not created by God and by not posting God’s law given to Moses and by not reading God’s word then the protesters don’t know what sin is and the liberal judges read the Ten Commandments but say they are gods to themselves because their degree in naturalism law is greater than God’s natural law of purpose.
Under God’s natural law “there’s a time for every purpose under heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:17); (e.g. “gestation” for mankind and animals; “growing season” for plants etc.)
The way I understand natural law for nations is that the coronavirus is a warning to the world issued by God as the “wages” (pay) for sin, but yet the world’s leaders refuse to publicly lead their nations in asking for God’s help in the name of Jesus. Ignoring Jesus’ giving His life as pay for sin; if asked; being aware of natural law.
When Sodom was destroyed (Genesis 18; before the law of Moses) a volcano exploded, raining fire and brimstone on Sodom. Right now there’s volcanoes on the Azores and Canary islands near West Africa that could cause a tsunami in New York City or Washington, D.C.; fault lines for St. Louis, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, etc. for natural law if necessary (e.g. Sodom: Genesis 18: 20-32).
There weren’t even 10 right-with-God people in Sodom. “... how is it that ye do not discern the time?” (Luke 12:56)
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
