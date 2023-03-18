I am just shaking my head at the left and all of their outright lies they are trying to feed the readers of The Crescent. Do they know or care to understand how easy it is to prove their claims as myths?
Take for instance this fake Democracy Day as claimed by Ms. Whitman. First off this is a fraud. The SCOTUS made this decision and the mayor cannot write a letter claiming anything. There are over 17,000 residents of Defiance, that means we have roughly 14,000 registered voters.
According to the election boards records less then 1,200 actually voted and less then 800 voted for this myth of Ms. Whitman’s. That means 13,200 voters didn’t vote or voted “no.” So exactly how can she claim that the majority voted for this fraud? Seems the other way around according to the records.
As such the mayor cannot write anything claiming the citizens of Defiance want this since the majority of them clearly do not. And by her own admission only five people showed up, and that included her. That alone is far more telling then any myth she wants to try and claim.
Then we have Marcy Kaptur who is back telling lies all over again. Social Security is not and never has been a benefit, it is nothing more then another form of an income tax according to the Congress and SCOTUS (Helvering v. Davis). And SCOTUS ruled yet again in Flemming v. Nestor that this and Medicare/Medicaid can be cut or stopped all together at any time and for any reason.
Even CNN is saying that by 2034 (11 years) Medicare/Medicaid will be bankrupt and Social Security might make it to 2036 before it is sending out more then it is taking in (bankrupt), and even the SSA.gov says the exact same thing.
The only reason Kaptur is blowing smoke is because the Democrat Party caused this mess. You should not trust her in any way. She is the same woman who tried to claim she got the veterans clinic here in Defiance. The only problem is she ignored the people trying to get this for over 15 years, so she can’t take any credit, but she still tries to.
