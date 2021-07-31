Thanks for generosity
I would like to take this opportunity to show my gratitude to the many people who remembered me at Christmas — yes, I’m late.
I received approximately $55 in cards and approximately $300 in gifts.
I will always appreciate your thoughtfulness. Write me if you wish.
Lynn Lichty
Antwerp
Solar project would benefit schools
I am a retired Central Local Elementary teacher with 35 years of experience in education. I was privileged to teach in the district my two grown children attended.
Central Local School is the heart of our community. The motto “Fairview Pride, Community Wide” is often expressed in support of the students and staff. The school system is a source of pride for the alumni and the community due to the students’ educational, athletic and artistic achievements, as well as the highly dedicated and hard-working teachers and support staff.
I am in support of the Cepheus Solar Project. It was a business decision to lease our land for the project. In addition, the project will bring economic benefits to the school. The revenue from the project will be available to Central Local Schools for a wide variety of uses at the discretion of the administration and school board.
The possible uses include: school construction projects and renovations planned for the Fairview campus, salaries, technology updates, classroom materials and supplies and expanded extracurricular opportunities for students. When every penny counts, the solar energy project could make it easier to balance the school budget.
It’s hard to comprehend that one family speaking the loudest in opposition to the Cepheus Solar Project helped establish the Fairview School Foundation. My family members are also founding members of the Foundation. It was our way to show strong support for the teachers and students at Fairview.
The Foundation works hard to grow this fund to provide mini grants to teachers and scholarships to students, yet this one family will not support the solar project that would provide $240,000 a year to Fairview and $40,000 to Four County Career Center for the life of the project. The Cepheus Solar Project lasting 30 years would make $7.2 million for Central Local Schools and $1.2 million for Four County Career Center.
The revenue from the solar project is in addition and separate from what the school would collect from taxpayers every year. If this project is approved, it is a win-win for Central Local Schools.
My hope is that we can work together to make this a successful project for the benefit of our school and community. If you support the revenue this project will bring to the district, please email your support to the Ohio Power Siting Board at contactopsb@puco.ohio.gov. The case record for the Cepheus project is: 21-023-EL-BGN.
Susan Moats
rural Sherwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.