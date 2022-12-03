Make changes in the WNBA
Twenty-two years ago when the WNBA was starting, the NBA was telling us they were totally behind the new league. They were all for an equal opportunity for them to play the game they love and get paid a wage that would meet their needs as is customary for professional athletes.
The men’s league even committed to sharing some of their revenue to help the women’s version survive. Fast forward to 2022 when female basketball players are forced to work overseas to make ends meet.
This letter is written to give my opinion about the Britney Griner situation as I see it and a solution that would start to fix the problem.
The gender salary gap could be shortened just by playing more games. The men play 82 and the women play 36. Logic tells us per game salary average is a viable point of discussion in determining salaries. Increasing the schedule would increase their salary.
To do this you would have to change seasons. Playing basketball in the winter alongside the men makes sense to me. Sports enthusiasts have been bred on that schedule. Football, basketball, baseball — fall, winter, summer.
Scrap the notion that competing against the men is not a good idea.The problem with summer basketball is that the league doesn’t want to compete against theNBA playoffs at the beginning and September pennant races in MLB and the beginning of NFL at the end. Labor Day weekend has been the traditional end of the WNBA playoffs. That creates a manmade limit to the women’s season.
An idea that would go along way in resolving the current Griner problem must come from the men’s side: quit sleeping with the communists. Your desire to promote basketball as a global outreach has sent you to the door of the other communist regime, China.
Putin and Xi are buddies. They support each other’s agenda. Pull back on your financial ties with China and you will see some progress in the Griner situation.
Personally, I have said from the beginning that I would much rather watch an WNBA game than an NBA game. The men’s version has become too much of an individual’s game. The women’s game is a truer team game, but because baseball is my favorite sport you will never see me go to an WNBA game in the summer.
Larry Kisor
Defiance
Hard to believe Christmas is near
It doesn’t seem possible that it will be Christmas this month. The summer went by so very fast like always.
Everyone is wrapped up in shopping for Christmas, putting up Christmas decorations, etc. What is the true meaning of Christmas? Jesus’ birthday, so please everyone remember that.
I hope and pray that everyone has a nice Christmas, and I also hope that everyone did have a blessed Thanksgiving.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
