Protected by the Second
Seems Sarah Maxwell needs to understand federal law.
Title 18, USC Section 926, Section 3: No such rule or regulation prescribed after the date of the enactment of the Firearms Owners’ Protection Act requires a list of legal gun owners if said list will, or can be, used as a confiscation list. This is punishable by a $25,000 fine, and/or 15 years per gun.
This was decided in Supreme Court of the United States, Jaime Caetano v. Massachusetts on petition for writ of certiorari to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, No. 14–10078, decided March 21, 2016.
This means all weapons, including ammo and add-ons, if they affect the operation of the weapon, are protected by the Second Amendment. Punishable by a $250,000 fine and/or 30 years in federal prison.
Let’s hope Ms. Maxwell has a lot of money and some good attorneys.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Pray for normal times
Brian Barnett had a very nice letter in the March 30 Crescent-News.
Currently, we are seeing a variety of states open fully with more restrictions. If we reopen too soon ... we may cause infections and death caused by the pandemic.
Since I have MS, I have to be very careful with my caregiver to get my groceries. I stay in my van.
Most of all I miss going to church. Shopping doesn’t bother me.
COVID has made everyone’s lives miserable.
We all have to pray so all things get back to normal. Remember, God always stands beside us.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
