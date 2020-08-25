Trump is a ‘clear and present danger’
Impeached Trump is a clear and present danger to the nation. He was a national-security, insider threat during the 2016 campaign when his associate, Roger Stone, instructed WikiLeaks to release Russian-hacked DNC emails. Think about that: Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to rig our election. It was appropriate for FBI to instigate a counterintelligence investigation.
Campaign manager Paul Manafort was a business associate of Russian intelligence agent, Konstantin Kilimnik. What did Putin gain? Manafort gave Kilimnik polling information. Think about that: Manafort gave our foreign adversary polling data so Putin could understand better how to help Trump win. Manafort’s act of giving campaign data to a foreign adversary so the adversary could attack our democratic processes is treason. Per the Constitution, “treason against the United States, shall consist … in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid … .” Manafort’s not knowing Kilimnik was a spy proves he’s a fool, in addition to a felon and traitor.
Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, all criminally convicted, are Trump’s associates. Steven Bannon is arrested for conspiracy in wire fraud and money laundering. Trump himself is Michael Cohen’s un-indicted co-conspirator in campaign-finance crime. Criminals in campaigns and government are dangers to the nation.
Trump invited China, Russia, and Ukraine to interfere in our elections. That is illegal.
Some 105,434 Americans would be alive today if Trump acted in this pandemic one week earlier than March 16. There are 5.7 million Americans infected. Trump’s pandemic “management” is the world’s worst with highest number of cases. That is clearly a present danger to our lives.
Our intelligence agencies, and U.K’s, confirmed Putin pays Taliban fighters in Afghanistan bounties for killing our troops. Trump did nothing to save troops’ lives. That is dereliction of duty.
Trump gases peaceful protesters so he could walk unafraid to St. John’s Episcopal Church to hold up a bible for a photo-op. He demonizes our free press, our right to peacefully assemble and protest, our right to a government free from religion, our elected leaders, our European allies, NATO. Those are insider attacks.
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, said, “the greatest threat facing the nation was an insider threat and still is. The insider threat is sitting in the Oval Office.” We should not re-elect such a danger to our country. Remove the threat occupying the Oval Office on Nov. 3.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
Biden is a ‘man of empathy’
In a letter on Aug. 20, Ron Bliss stated, “This nation was founded on the principles of God, and Trump is the first president in many moons that is attempting to return us to that status.” He also wrote, “Democrats want to remove the influence of the church for the sake of blending with the world.”
Let’s contrast the two candidates for president. Joe Biden is a devout Catholic who attends mass often. Donald Trump, on the other hand, cleared out a park full of peaceful protesters so that he could have a photo-op with a borrowed Bible in front of a church that he has never entered.
Joe Biden is a man of empathy, who often reaches out to people who are going through difficult times. He has been known to pray with them and gives them his personal cell phone number so that they can call him in case of a crisis. Donald Trump, on the other hand, viciously attacks anyone who disagrees with him, calling them disparaging names. He even mocked a reporter with a physical disability. An elementary student would be punished for similar behavior on the playground. This is the man who is going to restore the principles of God?
Mr. Bliss also compared Trump to King David in the Bible. He pointed out, correctly, that both men had flaws. The big difference though is that, when David was confronted with his flaws, he took full responsibility for them and was sincerely sorry. Read Psalm 51. Donald Trump, on the other hand, does not take responsibility for anything and never apologizes. He is very good at taking credit, but not good at all in taking responsibility.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who would be a role model for our young people? Can anyone honestly say they would want their children or grandchildren to speak or act as Donald Trump does?
We need a president with character and integrity. Donald Trump fails miserably on both accounts.
Lowell Ricker
Defiance
American people need to rescue country
When history chronicles the United States of America as it surely will, the third decade of the 21st century may well appear as one of the last chapters. Islam is a theocracy masquerading as a religion and, if unchecked, will eventually encompass the world.
The Founding Fathers made free speech and the right to bear arms the First and Second amendments for a reason. The fascist Left’s “political correctness” has reached the point where even the flashing of the “okay” sign labels one a racist.
Gun control in the hands of the snowflakes means no one, aside from the military and the personal body guards to the president and members of Congress, can carry a firearm let alone own one. I cringe at the thought of the life my grandchildren may have ahead of them if the American people don’t rescue us from a socialist regime and preserve the country our founders created.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
