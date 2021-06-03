Slow traffic down on The Bend Road
My letter is addressed to the Defiance County engineer, Defiance County sheriff and the Ohio Highway Patrol.
I live on The Bend Road, more appropriately “The Bend Road Freeway.” I am tired of the speeding from the cars, pickup trucks, cement trucks, cattle trucks, grain trucks motorcycles and anything else that has wheels.
There are no speed control signs from Delaware Bend to just north of Ney. I invite any of the agencies I listed in the beginning of my letter to sit in my driveway early in the morning with the beginning of rush hour, then around 5 p.m. when rush hour starts again. Weekends are a free-for-all for speeding — motorcycles doing wheelies in the front of my house all the way to Route 15 a mile away.
“The Bend Road Freeway” is a disaster waiting to happen. I have seen a cement truck pass a slowing down — yellow lights flashing — school bus — and unable to stop. I want something done before a tragedy happens.
Speed limit signs are only part of the solution. The sheriff and the Ohio Highway Patrol need to commit the time to patrol “The Bend Road Freeway” and send a message to the horrendous amount of traffic that the speed limit is 55 miles per hour and that unsafe driving will not be tolerated.
Okay sheriff and Highway Patrol, let’s return The Bend Road to what is was designed to be — County Road 134, and not a freeway.
Bruce Mohley
rural Ney
Country is being ‘torn asunder’
Four centuries ago, by some accounts, the presence of two rival claimants to the Holy Roman imperial throne generated a conflict between German Catholics and Protestants each of which feared persecution should their preferred candidate prove unsuccessful. The conflict lasted three decades and left the country in shambles.
While caution is strongly advised when inferring historical parallels, the hostility between the Red-state and Blue-state civil religions of today seems eerily similar to that of 17th century Germany. Consider some of the more obvious and possibly irreconcilable confessional differences:
• Reds would place a strong burden of proving necessity on any mother who would terminate her pre-natal child. Blues exact no such conditions on the potential ‘birther.’
• Reds see the very low probability of being victimized by a mass shooting as permitting a broad interpretation of the Second Amendment. Blues see the horror of such a crime as reason for a much narrower reading of that constitutional right.
• Devout Reds see the proper balance of risk versus quality of life as one of individual choice. The Blue church obliges its communicants to defer to the judgment of government experts regardless of personal circumstances.
• Reds contend that children should be taught to accept moral responsibility for their own actions as individuals. Pious Blues would have schools instill in their charges notions of collective entitlement and collective guilt.
• The Red catechism identifies two biological sexes; Blues perceive a wide spectrum of gender preferences.
• Reds judge the unrestricted flow of those immigrants whose demand for social services far exceeds their tax contributions to be fiscally unsound. Observant Blues accept any such shortfall as an investment in cultural diversity.
• Reds esteem electoral integrity. Blues interpret scripture as commanding the maximization of voter participation.
At the conclusion of the Thirty Years War a devastated and depopulated Germany negotiated the Treaty of Westphalia which granted the prince of each state the right to determine its own official religion, regardless of whichever denomination commanded the allegiance of the emperor. Not only was peace restored, but the Germans found that their national identity did not in fact depend upon religious conformity enforced by centralized authority.
Clearly, our own country is being torn asunder by quadrennial anxieties which both Red and Blue-faith compatriots endure lest a candidate of the other’s denomination capture the presidency. Before it’s too late we Americans might contemplate our own Westphalia.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
