Questions about masks
It seems Brian Barnett is very upset that he was proved to be wrong. Even the CDC stated in “Emerging Infectious Diseases Volume 26” that it has been peer reviewed by the AMA no less, that masks do not work.
And instead of accepting reality and science, he instead insists on using newspaper reports and a source that has nothing to do with medicine to try and fail to prove his point.
The U.S. Army has already finished phase one of human testing on a vaccine that they have proved to be far more safe then the ones now (one relapse out of 2,000 in the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research trials which have been validated by the CDC and the AMA).
Biden and others have tried to force masks on us, even though the U.S. Supreme Court in the CDC eviction mandate case expressly and specifically told Biden that neither he, nor his subordinates, have any legal or constitutional authority to make a mandate as only Congress can do this under Article 1, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution.
With all of the information and facts staring him in the face, one wonders why Brian insists on continuing to tilt at windmills. And again if he is so worried, how about he deal with the city he is living in? His opinions do not justify nor require his attempted demands.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Wehrkamp has served students well
I am writing in support of Judge Michael Wehrkamp’s candidacy for re-election as the Paulding County probate/juvenile judge.
I have been in education for 31 years, including nine years as a principal for Antwerp Local Schools, five years as the superintendent for Wayne Trace Local Schools, and two years as the superintendent for the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center. It was during my tenure with Western Buckeye, from 2016-2018 that I worked most closely with Judge Wehrkamp and the Paulding County Juvenile Court.
Shortly after beginning his first term, Judge Wehrkamp contacted me about establishing a school-court liaison position that would serve all three of the county’s school districts. Judge Wehrkamp was on a mission to bring stakeholders to the table to discuss truancy and other barriers to education that our students were facing. Together, we established the school-court liaison position, which helped bridge the gap between the schools and the court.
Judge Wehrkamp didn’t stop there. He and his staff have maintained regular lines of communication with Paulding County school administrators. The court also hosts an annual meeting between county school administrators, the county prosecutor and court personnel at the beginning of each school year. Under his leadership, Judge Wehrkamp’s staff members are in the schools weekly to collaborate with school officials on what are often challenging cases.
Doing the best we can to serve our community’s students and young people is something for which I feel very strongly. I know that Judge Wehrkamp is passionate about that matter as well, and that is why I am supporting his re-election. The students in Paulding County have been well-served by Judge Wehrkamp, and we all would do well to keep him as our judge.
Steve Arnold
Antwerp
Much riding on this election
If we don’t get it right in May, it probably won’t matter that much what happens in November.
The real opportunity to take our state and country back from the elite-controlled swamps in Washington and Columbus will happen in the May primaries, when conservatives get to decide who, if anybody, will represent us in November against an authoritarian surveillance-state Democrat.
There are plenty of GOP candidates on the May 3 primary ballot who offer more of the same snake oil that got us into the economic and cultural mess we’re in. There are very few candidates who are willing to address what’s at the root of the mess and fight against it.
Those are the candidates we need to support and elect. Refuse to support those who continue to play us for saps and deceive us with rehashed lies and rhetoric.
A time-tested psychological ploy of the GOP is to influence the primary election victories of insider establishment candidates, then guilt Republican voters into supporting those weak, Republican-in-name-only candidates against the “evil” Democrats in November. This strategy is what the elitist political class, which believes it owns you, has counted on in election after election after election.
Make it stop.
With the May primaries coming, this is the time to ensure that we don’t back ourselves into the usual corner of being asked to select the lesser of two evils in November.
Our God-given freedom is under attack.
Fortunately, viable citizen candidates who are outside the control of the deep-state swamp are on the ballot in May. These are candidates who are fed up with the attacks on free speech, our medical freedom, our ability to make decisions for ourselves and our families, and the increasing intrusion of government in our daily lives.
Such candidates include Mark Pukita, an outsider who is running for the U.S. Senate.
Don’t take my word for it. Look him up online. View his speeches on YouTube. Call him. Email him. Ask him questions.
And pay no attention to endorsements from insider politicians and organizations. Endorsements are tools used by elitist political insiders and their stooges who arrogantly presume to be “in the know” to manipulate your vote.
Do your own research. It’s your vote. It’s your freedom in the balance.
Samuel McGuire
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.