Not the ‘moral’ solution to feral cats
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann recently shared his solution for the city’s feral cat problem: kill them. When offered other solutions for the problem, McCann dismissed them, saying it was simpler and cheaper to round up the cats and kill them.
Every community in Defiance County has a feral cat problem. Our family has been feeding Ney’s feral cat population for the past fifteen years. Countless cats have come through our yard, stopping to eat and drink. It’s the least we can do. We feel that caring for them is our moral duty. It is not their fault that they have no homes or humans that care for them. Why not go after the owner of these animals and hold them accountable for their behavior?
Years ago, I sat in a Sunday school classroom listening to a local farmer talk about one of his barn cats having kittens. With nary a thought, this aged farmer said, “I just got a hammer out and killed the kittens.” This man could have had his barn cats neutered or spayed or found homes for the kittens. Instead, he followed Mayor McCann’s way of thinking: kill them. It was cheaper, and less time-consuming, for him to brutally kill the kittens, without ever considering whether his actions were moral.
Cat owners should be required to license their animals, just as dogs are annually licensed. Owners should also be required to keep their cats inside or have them spayed. It is against the law for dogs to run free. Why is it any different for cats? People who abandon cats should be criminally prosecuted for animal abuse. If you are going to own an animal, their care is your personal responsibility for the life of the pet. Defiance County and local communities should establish a low-cost spay/neuter clinic. Yes, caring for the least of these costs money, but if the goal is to reduce the feral cat population, then it seems right to invest the money necessary to make these things happen.
Saying “kill them” is the lazy way out. Cheap? Sure. But moral? Not a chance. Mayor McCann has done a lot of good things for Defiance. I commend him for his diligence in trying to move Defiance, kicking and screaming, into the 21st Century. However, when it comes to his comments about feral cats, all I see is a farmer with a hammer.
Bruce Gerencser
Ney
Inflation is a ‘global problem’
The following is in answer to the letter from a woman from Continental who had concerns about my letter outlining Biden’s accomplishments.
Yes, inflation is at an all-time high. Biden and Democratic spending did not recreate current inflation. (If excess spending was the cause, then remember Trump increased the national debt by $7.8 trillion.)
Current inflation is a global problem. When the U. S. had an inflation rate of 8.3, Spain was at 10.5, United Kingdom 9.9, and Russia 14.3. Economist Gapen (July 29, 2022) states: “The current high inflation rate can be attributed to many factors, many of which are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Gapen highlights these specific causes — increased household demand, supply-chain shortages due to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the presence of a strong labor market.
During the pandemic, consumers spent less because of lockdowns, and in turn, started saving more. Then, when COVID-19 restrictions eased, companies could not keep up with increased consumer demand — many of them had reduced production because of labor and materials shortages. Compounding these disruptions are natural disasters of flooding and major fires.
Oil is a globally traded commodity — and so the United States is affected by supply and demand across the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, oil prices collapsed. Many companies cut back production. When COVID restrictions eased, global demand rapidly outpaced supply, leading to increased energy prices.
Conservative media falsely accuse President Biden and Democrats of defunding the police. This is not true. President Biden — and our local candidates, Ryan and Kaptur — all are in favor of increasing police protection. They do all agree that just increasing the number of police officers is not the whole answer— mental health counseling also is needed as well as gun control.
Banning automatic weapons for civilians is supported by over half of Americans and most police associations. Guns for sport and guns for protection are not being attacked. Automatic weapons are the choice of those with warped minds who wish to kill as many people as possible in a short amount of time.
President Biden has made it clear that elements of society — the extremists, the insurrectionists, and the election-deniers are threatening democracy. Appeals of election outcomes are legal, but circumventing the law and duping others to retain power is not. Democracy relies on the vote of the majority of Americans — and is threatened by illegally rejecting the outcomes.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
