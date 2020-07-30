Government ‘compassion’
Kailash Satyarhi tells us, “our biggest challenge or biggest crisis knocking on the doors of humankind is fear and intolerance.”
Should we not then fear intolerance? If not, then why not? And if so, should we not be intolerant of intolerance?
Indeed, where we to draft an effectual law banning intolerance and pass it, would it not spontaneously combust into nothingness? How might we extract ourselves from this conundrum?
Perhaps some thoughts from James McBride can help: “... at the end of the day, there are some questions that have no answers, and then one answer that has no question: love rules the game. Every time. All the time. That’s what counts.”
I would find it difficult to find fault with James’ thinking: and his thinking brings forth the thoughts of the Dalai lama: “Because we all share a wish for happiness and an identical need for love, it is possible to feel that anyone we meet, in whatever circumstances, is a brother or sister. We do not need to become religious; nor do we need to believe in an ideology. I believe that at every level of society the key to a happier and more successful world is the growth of compassion.”
I don’t know why, but I like that very much. I would add only one thing: the growth of compassion shouldn’t be one that is forced by any government or governmental agency.
“Forced compassion” has rightfully been called many things, among them “legalized theft” and “legalized enslavement,” and such things cannot help but be embedded in a very corrupt government.
David Teitlebaum
Defiance
Peaceful demonstrations?
Really? Do all Democrats believe these are peaceful demonstrations in Seatte, D.C., Chicago, etc.?
Do you want a socialist society in 2020? The elites in Congress and higher-ups will not only be leading you around with a ring in your nose, there are even worse consequences — no more guns to protect yourself against Antifa (paid protesters) and groups of other thugs. All the cities that are having these “peaceful protests” are Democrat run.
President Trump doesn’t want to send in the feds. He would rather these cities be run by competent leaders. It’s Democrat agenda to cause as much chaos as possible leading up to the election. This philosophy of thought comes directly from Karl Marx. Read about him and Saul Alinsky. This chaos is straight from their play book.
It only makes sense who will have the guns. The thugs and then the elites in charge.
Democrats are out to destroy this nation as we know it. When John Durham and Bill Barr come out with their findings about the Deep State and its affiliates, heads are going to roll.
Our moral compass has been all but destroyed. You cannot have a society this out of order and have peace in your nation. Speak up against injustice and speak up for President Trump. He is by no means perfect, but he has our best interests in mind.
Didn’t Jesus Christ himself always speak truth? Now they say truth is relative. Truth will only be found in the Bible. You say you believe the Bible, but scripture (Philippians 2:10-11) tells us “at the name of Jesus every knee shall bow” and “confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.” Either now or later.
The day is coming, and maybe sooner than later, that Jesus will be coming in the clouds to rescue His people out of this insane world. Mark 13:26
“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” Proverbs 14:34
People wake up! This is a spiritual battle. Our body is the temple of God. (1st Corinthians 6:19-20)
Is there no talking about issues? They, whoever they are, are done talking. They want action.
President Trump has done more for the black communities than any other president. Look it up and compare with past presidents. We are all one race from Adam and Eve. We all bleed the same red blood.
The Democrats are trying to outwit people, but they are, and will be losers in their delusions.
Side note: Covid 19 is the Chinese virus. Trump has nothing to do with it. As Joe Biden would say, “come on man!”
Michele Tucker
Defiance
Show ‘bigness in heart’
Just a quick reply to Mr. Steensma and Mr. Andrews (to whom I addressed my first reply).
I wonder if you guys are missing the thought that I meant to express. I talked about having a “bigness of heart” on the part of the Union government by trying to effect some reconciliation between the North and the South by naming the military bases in the southern states after rebel generals.
That expression — a “bigness of heart” — can be summed up in one word: magnanimity. According to Webster, this word is a derivative of “magnanimous” which means “generously and benevolently overlooking faults (of other people), not subject to resentment, envy, etc.”
My interpretation of Webster’s definition would be “not making a big deal out of nothing.” Magnanimity toward other people is easiest to exhibit when we have Christ in our hearts. He can give us the “bigness of heart” to forgive other people.
Ron Morehead
rural Defiance

