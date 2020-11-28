‘We are all in this together’
How much more hurt must our nation endure before we are finally rid of this cancer that is Donald Trump? He lives in an alternate universe and doesn’t understand or even care about preserving our democratic institutions or their norms.
Globally, he has always cozzied up to dictators and tyrants while verbally stroking white supremacists and other hate groups domestically. He is now damaging our democracy by refusing to concede and questioning the integrity of our election. Secretaries of state from both parties have said that this election was the most secure in our history.
Teachers could use Trump and the mutually beneficial relationship with his hardcore followers such as white supremacists and the Proud Boys to explain and help their students understand the rise of the dictators of the 1930s.
We now have over 11 million COVID cases with 250,000 deaths and we’re still arguing about the wearing of masks, even though scientists tell us they work. We are in the middle of a pandemic, yet Trumpers scream about their rights. Their rights stop where mine begin.
Scientists tell us that masks do more to protect the other person, so we protect each other by wearing them. Trump, however, has made this health issue political. A public service ad got it right: “You can tell a lot about a person who wears a mask. You can tell even more about a person who doesn’t.”
This is short, to the point and honest. They have no right to endanger my health and, perhaps, my life because they don’t want to be inconvenienced by the wearing of masks. White supremacists even plot the kidnapping and murder of democratic governors who have mandated the wearing of masks and ask that we social distance.
The countries with the greatest success used this same regimen to combat this pandemic. However, we saw people attending President Trump’s super-spreader rallies sitting shoulder to shoulder, clapping, talking and yelling, unprotected and jeopardizing everyone’s safety. Ignore science at your own peril.
The president is now AWOL, busy licking his battered ego. We may be leaderless, but like it or not we are all in this together and we must turn to science. Our president is not only incompetent, but his former chief of staff, Gen. Kelly, said, “he is the most flawed individual I have ever met.”
Willie Pack
Paulding
