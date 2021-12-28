Facts, kindness offer best discourse
A new year will soon begin and we are long overdue for a reset on how we approach our own understandings and knowledge of current events. In the many letters that appear in this column from community writers, I noticed there have been references to resources that are not sometimes reliable or fact-based. These are not the times when you want to hand your brain over to someone else to fill it with their thoughts and ideas.
Knowledge is power. Having the power to use that knowledge is one of the most important characteristics of a citizen within a democratic society. In this column, we recently read the bashing of experienced, educators and a comment that if that person was still a student, he would tell that professor to go “have a Coke and a smile,” because he disagreed with what was being taught. Such a statement vividly demonstrates how we have allowed our society to become an arena overflowing with errant, disrespectful opinions and ideas that have no foundation and especially on a first-person level.
Regardless of the topic, everyone should do their own research, especially if they want to engage in written or verbal conversation on that subject. Debate is a good thing and offers a platform where everyone can walk away enlightened when the two sides are presented in a factual, point-counterpoint manner. To do that, emotion (hate, insults, and name-calling) needs to be eliminated. The importance of reliable, verifiable resources cannot be understated.
As we begin 2022, it is a time of high emotions and there will be lots of political and social-issue debate opportunities. It would not only be educational but enjoyable to read thoroughly researched material from fact-based sources and not just fluff and insults from those who wish to spew opinions based on untruths and imagined scenarios.
The world is full of free information and facts, find the good ones and use them. Do not be led by raw emotions or fools sitting at a distant computer. Learn where to read the facts, and, get verifications from more than one resource. Then your next conversation will certainly be engaging and your world of knowledge will increase exponentially. To check online resources to be sure it is dependable, an excellent website to check first is: allsides.com.
Kind, thoughtful public conversations would make for a very happy new year.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.