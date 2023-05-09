Should General Anthony Wayne be honored with a statue?
In the June 24, 2022 edition of The Crescent-News, it was announced that “the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) has for some time wanted to install a monument honoring General Anthony Wayne in Defiance” and that this movement was gaining increased support from city and county officials.
Given that such an action would celebrate the entirety of General Wayne’s personal and professional actions, it would make sense to conduct a thorough historical examination of his overall impact. Without a doubt, he was the central military figure responsible for opening the Northwest Territory for white settlement prior to the beginning of the 19th century. Seeing that President Washington had set this charge before him, his success in this military endeavor can be viewed as a paramount accomplishment for our newly created nation.
However, when his personal and professional history is further examined there are many other factors to be considered before erecting a statue in his honor. Upon retiring from the Continental Army at the end of the Revolutionary War, he purchased a plantation in Georgia along with 47 slaves.
He then proceeded to fail miserably as a plantation owner, subsequently selling his property and slaves to repay his debts. Additionally, while representing Georgia as a U.S. representative, he was involved in an electoral fraud effort intended to subvert voting in selected areas. During that same time period, his wife abandoned him due to his continued pattern of multiple extra-marital affairs.
Later, upon resuming his commission as a U.S. Army general, he led the first phase of what would later be known as Manifest Destiny. His leadership initiated the effort to remove American Indians from their ancestral homelands in the Northwest Territory. Upon building Fort Defiance, he utilized it as a base of operations to destroy all Indian crops, homes and villages within a 50-mile radius.
Later inhumane actions against American Indians, such as the Trail of Tears and the near extermination of the American Bison, can be directly traced back to General Wayne’s initial Indian removal efforts during the 1790’s.
This is not intended to be a liberal nor a conservative analysis of General Anthony Wayne, it is simply a call to analyze the overall impact of his actions before erecting a statue that will be viewed by the citizens of Defiance for years to come.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.