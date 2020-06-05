Violence is not helping anyone
In this column on June 4, Morris Parrish referenced the George Floyd incident and asked why there were protestes and riots now. “Why now and why this murder?” he asked. One answer to his question is, it’s an election year!
Democrats tried to oust Trump with the Russia collusion hoax, the impeachment scam and by politicizing the virus. Nothing has worked for them. Now, they are digging deeper into their playbook of dirty tricks.
Mr. Parrish presented a list of 76 names and asked why there were no protests after their deaths. He illustrated quite nicely the danger of simply copying and pasting things you find on the internet. There were some very familiar names on his list, including Rodney King, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin and George Floyd.
As we all know, there were widely publicized protests and even riots after these people died. Not everything you find online is true, and people like Mr. Parrish should be more careful.
I randomly chose 10 names from his list to look closer at. One woman I selected was murdered in 1917, in Germany, in the aftermath of World War I. She found herself on the wrong side while political factions were fighting for control of Germany. The GKSD (the forerunner of the Nazi SS division) murdered her because of her political opinions, not her race.
Another, Sandra Bland, was stopped for a minor traffic incident. Things escalated and she was arrested (I’m guessing for resisting arrest). She was found the next day hung in her cell and her death was ruled a suicide.
One was a woman getting evicted from her apartment in 1984. She attacked an officer with a steel knife (the blade bent when it hit his badge instead of his chest).
At least one case mentioned did not involve police at all and at least three were minors who refused to follow police orders.
In conclusion, I renew my call to fact check info you copy and paste from the Internet. There is no need for protesting in the aftermath of the Floyd incident. We know the issue and the only thing that will fix it is patience. Wait until all the facts are known before protesting.
Bad people exist and bad things will happen from time to time. Tearing our communities and country apart after each incident is not helping anything.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
DeWine shouldn’t have sent the Guard
An open letter to Gov. DeWine:
I currently live in Washington D.C. and am following the Black Lives Matter protests closely. I am very displeased with your decision to send National Guard troops to D.C. upon the request of the defense secretary.
The protests in D.C. began with people reacting to raw, valid emotions from yet another death of a black man due to police brutality and a lack of accountability for the officers and department, even with video proof. The protests got out of hand, fires were started across the city, and D.C. police and fire departments handled the situation appropriately.
Monday night was the scariest for me as a resident of D.C. The fires, graffiti and smashed windows of the nights before seemed justified and not dangerous to someone who wasn’t out late at night and didn’t live blocks from the White House.
However, Monday night, in the safety of my apartment, a Black Hawk helicopter dropped to the windows of my apartment, chasing protesters and blowing my windowblinds to the ceiling. I couldn’t hear anything except the helicopter. It was feet from my building. I felt unsafe.
The reason I felt unsafe is Donald Trump thought he needed to walk to a church; he needed to assert his authority where he could — in D.C. He teargassed peaceful protestors, fired flash bangs and rubber bullets (I could hear them from my apartment), and sent menacing helicopters to scare citizens of the District.
You are enabling Trump to grossly and inappropriately overexert his powers. Why? As white men, do you feel as if you and Trump can make better decisions for the District than Mayor Bowser, a black woman who grew up in the District?
Do these protesters scare you? Why? Why are you directly contributing towards the terror in my city? The protests are now peaceful and have always been a necessary demonstration of First Amendment rights. Trump’s federal law enforcement officials and your National Guard are dangerous and unwelcome. Black Lives Matter.
Katie Hancock
Washington, D.C.
