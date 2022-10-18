Library does good work
Hank the Cowdog saved our dinner hour. When our four children spanned the unruly years from early elementary to middle school, a friendly staffer at the Defiance Public Library helped me find children’s books on tape which I played when our family sat down to dinner. In particular, the stories of Hank the Cowdog had us laughing out loud. It probably helped my digestion, too.
Now I find myself on the library floor most Saturday mornings with our two-year-old granddaughter. The library is an important place for her to meet other children, participate in activities, and try out new puzzles and toys. She is already asking to go to the resource room where she loves to try her hand at glitter, glue, hole punching, lacing and coloring with markers.
And, of course, we take home a bag full of books to read together.
I have discovered the joy of sharing books in a local book club. The staff at the Defiance Public Library order books through the state library system and in a week, members are able to pick up their own copy of our selected book.
In our world, people are being bombarded with real and unfounded fears. There is a lot to be concerned about in our world. Thank goodness our libraries shine light through darkness. Staffed by people in our neighborhood, our library carefully stewards funding, selecting resources that meet standards set by our community, professional librarians, and researched in professional journals.
The Defiance Public Library system offers something to delight or inform all community members. Local programs instruct, entertain, and enlighten all ages. Did you know that besides free internet, the libraries have notary services and a Library of Things? You can borrow binoculars, a telescope, a metal detector, a Disc Golf Kit, a CD boom box, or a blood pressure monitor!
Libraries nurture good citizens by bringing people together, offering important services, and freely providing works of the best writers, artists and researchers. They preserve local history. Library staff deliver to the homebound. All community members can benefit from our libraries and their experienced staffs.
Now our daughter is sharing Hank the Cowdog with her family. On Nov. 8, vote yes for the library renewal levy. We have a very good library system. Let’s keep it strong.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
An impactful service
I am writing this letter in support of the Putnam County Council on Aging’s upcoming levy.
Almost five years ago, my wife and I started using the Council on Aging’s services. Initially, we borrowed medical equipment from their loan closet, and then we reached out for guidance on Medicare Part D and fraudulent unemployment claims in our name. However, in 2022 I realized the impact this agency has on our community.
After having my leg partially amputated, I needed 30 hyperbaric treatments over a six-week period. I knew there was no way my children could take this much time away from work to transport me to these daily treatments. The Council was the “light at the end of the tunnel.” They gave me hope! If it wasn’t for the Council’s transportation services, I would have lost more of my leg and I would have had no hope for a prosthetic.
The Council on Aging is more than a transportation service. Their staff are kind and courteous. They treat you like family and will bend over backwards to help you out. This is why I am urging Putnam County voters to vote yes for their senior services levy on Nov. 8.
The Council on Aging is asking for an increase, but it is justified. The need is there. The baby boomers are getting older and the cost of providing services has gone up. Even if you don’t use their services now, you or a loved one may need it later on. Please vote yes and help the Council on Aging continue these valuable services, because it takes all of us working together to make a difference!
Dick Birkemeier
Ottawa
Putnam County fortunate
How fortunate we are to have a county agency devoted to our local residents aged 60 and over. The Putnam Council on Aging (PCCOA) provides much needed support and vital services to our adult county residents.
We all have family members, friends, neighbors, and perhaps, even ourselves, who have benefited from these services. My own family members have utilized the services of the PCCOA on numerous occasions. Whether it involves borrowing medical equipment from their well-stocked, equipment loan closet, scheduling home assistance from their friendly chore workers, social interaction and education through sponsored events, aging in place home assessments, or utilizing their professional, and much needed, transportation services, each and every time there is a need, the PCCOA is the local agency that is always available to lend a hand.
The funding for these services comes primarily from the local senior levy which is passed by the voters of Putnam County. Only a small percent of funds come from state/federal funds (2% of budget). Without the local senior service levy, many of the services provided by the PCCOA would be non-existent. And that would leave a huge gap in services for our beloved senior community members.
One in four individuals in Putnam County are at the age of 60 or better. There is a true need. The demand for services and the cost of providing these services continues to increase.
Please vote yes for the senior services levy on Nov. 8. It is a very small investment to make, in support of enhancing the lives our senior residents. Putnam County is a great place to live because we are all so willing to give.
Sue Schroeder
Leipsic
A ‘best kept’ secret
The Council on Aging (COA) has a 0.6-mill replacement levy coming up soon, plus a request for a 0.4-mill increase that will allow them take their programs to the next level. The COA is one of the best kept secrets in Putnam County. We all see their vans all over the county taking seniors to their doctor appointments when they have no other way to get there.
Well, this past spring I was having some balance problems and I heard that the COA had balance classes so I checked it out and was able to sign up for their next class. Through knowledge and chair exercises it has helped with my problem, but I also learned a lot about what else the COA offers the seniors of Putnam County.
They have a chore crew that will come to your house and help do tasks that seniors need help with. I had them come out to power wash my home, clean my carpet, do some weeding for me and wash my windows.
COA also sent out someone to do a home assessment and to make suggestions on what I could do to make my home safer as I age.
I believe that the COA is one of the best kept secrets in Putnam County, but they need your help in replacing the property tax levy and adding additional millage to help them continue to help our seniors.
Linda March
Columbus Grove
