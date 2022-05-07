‘Evangelicals aren’t done’
Forty years ago, Jerry Falwell and Paul Weyrich birthed the Moral Majority. Falwell traveled America holding “I Love America” rallies. In 1981, my wife and I attended one such rally at the steps of the Capitol in Columbus. As a young Evangelical pastor, I was thrilled to hear Falwell speak of reclaiming America for God.
Those were heady days, times when Evangelicals envisioned a path to a “Christian” nation. Falwell encouraged Evangelicals to not only win souls, but to also become political activists. Falwell knew the path to a Christian theocracy was political.
Fast forward to 2022. The baby has turned into a monster. Evangelicals, along with conservative Catholics and Mormons, have abandoned all pretense of evangelization. The goal now is raw political power — the establishment of a Christian nation, complete with laws from the Bible.
Evangelicals have spent the past 40 years incrementally chipping away at social progress, with the goal of returning America to the good old days of the 1950s: a time when abortion and homosexuality were illegal, women were barefoot and pregnant, LGBTQ people were closeted, people of color knew their place, and Bible reading and prayer were part of public school curricula.
Liberals and progressives, of which I am both, wrongly believed the progress of the 1960s and 1970s would continue to march forward. Whether due to naivety or intellectual laziness, liberals and progressives abandoned the field, retiring to institutions of higher learning. This abandonment has yielded the battleground to people who have no allegiance but to Jesus and the Bible.
Recently, a draft of a Supreme Court ruling on abortion was leaked to the public. The Court intends to reverse Roe v. Wade, immediately criminalizing abortion in numerous states. No one should be surprised by this outcome.
And Evangelicals aren’t done. Next on the agenda is outlawing same-sex marriage, banning some forms of birth control and a host of other hot-button culture war issues. One need only look at Evangelical hysteria over critical race theory, sex education and gender to get a glimpse of the future.
I see no glimmer of hope on the horizon. I can’t and won’t give up, but I am realistic. Evangelicals have won the day. And they will continue to do so until we put an end to the present frontal assault on the separation of church and state.
Bruce Gerencser
Ney
It’s no wonder we’re confused
For all those born before 1945:
We were born before television, before penicillin, before polio shots, frozen foods, Zerox, plastic, contact lenses, frisbees and the pill.
We were before radar, credit cards, split atoms, laser beams and ballpoint pens; before pantyhose, dishwashers, clothes dryers, electric blankets, air conditioners, drip-dry clothes and before man walked on the moon.
We got married first and then lived together. How quaint can you be? In our time closets were for clothes, not for coming out of. Bunnies were small rabbits and rabbits were not Volkswagens. Designer jeans were scheming girls names Jean or Jeanne, and having a meaningful relationship meant getting well with our cousins.
We thought fast food was what you ate during Lent, and outer space was the back of the theater.
We were before house-husbands, gay rights, computer dating, duel careers and commuter marriages. We were before day care centers, group therapy and nursing homes.
We never heard of FM radio, tape decks, electric typewriters, artificial hearts, word processors, yogurt, and guys wearing earrings. For us, time sharing meant togetherness, not computers or condominiums. A chip meant a piece of wood, hardware meant hardware and software wasn’t even a word!
In 1940, made in Japan meant junk and the term making out referred to how you did on your exam. Pizzas, Mac Donald’s and instant coffee were unheard of.
We hit the scene when there were 5 cents and 10 cents stores, where you bought things for five and ten cents. Sanders and Wilson sold ice cream cones for a nickel or a dime. For a nickel you could ride a street car, make a phone call buy Pepsi or enough stamps to mail one letter and two postcards.
You could buy a new Chevrolet Coup for $600, but who could afford one? A pity too, because gas was only 11 cents a gallon!
In our day, cigarette smoking was fashionable, Grass was mowed, Coke was a cold drink and pot was something you cooked in. Rock music was a grandma’s lullaby and AIDS were helpers in the principal’s office.
We were certainly not before the difference between the sexes was discovered, but we were surely before the sex change. We made do with what we had. And we were the last generation that was dumb enough to think you needed a husband to have a baby.
No wonder we are so confused.
Dennis Lasanen
Defiance
Special day appreciated by veterans
To athletic director Jerry Buti and baseball coach Tom Held and coaches of the Defiance High School and Wapakoneta High School baseball teams, you showed true class for the “Veterans Appreciation Game” this week. The 30-plus veterans of Defiance County in attendance would like to thank you for the hospitality and respect shown for your veterans.
After all veterans entered the field at home plate each were introduced by branch and where they time served. At completion of both teams — Defiance and Wapakoneta — individually thanked each veteran for their service.
A special thanks to Greg Inselmann and Denny Meyer of Patrick Henry for running a first-class support of the fundraising for the Sandusky Veterans Home and promoting veterans appreciation games throughout the area. A special thanks to all who donate to Sandusky Veterans Home.
Congratulations to the Defiance baseball team for another WBL title. Outstanding job gentlemen!
Bob Kroeger
Defiance
