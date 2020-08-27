Parents group appreciates support
The Defiance Football Parent Group is a non-profit organization under the Defiance Athletic Boosters. We support the largest number of athletes involved at DHS as we support all three levels of football, cheerleaders, trainers and managers. We typically raise funds by hosting a cookout at the district track meet and at the first football home game in addition to parent fees and asking for donations from local businesses and social organizations.
Given the pandemic situation we were unable to host the track cookout and will not conduct the first home game football cookout leaving donations from businesses as our main means of funding for the 2020 season. Coinciding with the stay-at-home orders in March we started sending out sponsorship letters to local businesses and organizations, and much to my surprise received an overwhelming response even though businesses where closed or experiencing the uncertainty of their own situation.
On behalf of the Football Parent Group and the 2020 Defiance Bulldogs, I would like to say thank you to the following businesses and organizations for supporting the 2020 Bulldogs: Remax Realty, Jeremy Otte of Edward Jones, Ken’s Furniture, Moose Lodge Family Center, Eric’s Ice Cream Factory, Sam Switzer Realty, Rose Insurance Agency, Brunswick Eye and Contact Lens Center, AMVETS Post 1991, Defiance Dental Group, Defiance County Law Enforcement Association, Optimist International of Defiance, Seigman’s Siding and Window Specialist, Holbrook Plumbing and Heating and Drs. Behringer, Eckhardt and Potocki Orthodontics.
Without your support we could not have funded the season and would have been forced to eliminate items and activities.
Because of your support you have ensured that these student athletes will have a memorable season and that there will be senior banners hanging at the stadium, team posters, locker decorations, yard signs, team meals and away game recovery meals and window decorating downtown.
Thank you!
Jason Hoffman
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Jason Hoffman is treasurer of Defiance Football Parent Group.)
Another ‘distraction’ from Trump
In another distraction from his failed policies and mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic response, Trump tweeted an attack on an American company. He demanded a boycott and criticized their product in a pathological narcissistic twist of the truth. It is an attack on American workers as our country is bleeding jobs.
Over one million more added to the unemployment number this week. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. founded in 1898 in Akron is employer to over 3,300 workers and is the latest victim of Trump’s divisive imaginary culture war.
Goodyear has a dress code that asks its employees “to refrain from political campaigning for any political party but allows advocacy for racial justice and equality issues.” The company “strives to foster an inclusive and respectful workplace.”
But Trump victimized himself to fuel division in the tweet, declaring that Goodyear announced a “ban on MAGA hats.” Then he trashed Goodyear products and called for the boycott, adding “this is what radical left and Democrats do, two can play the same game.”
FactCheck.org and other fact-checking sources stated this is false. Trumps tweet “mischaracterizes the company’s policy and distorts Goodyear’s dress code.” There is no ban specifically on MAGA wear, although his tweet insinuates Goodyear singled out Trump messaging and they must be punished.
All political expression that falls outside the scope of “racial justice and equality issues” are not allowed. Trump is not a victim; no political party messaging is permitted on the shop floor.
Shortly after the tweet Goodyear’s stock dropped and boycotts began. Trump called this a game. Attacking American companies and workers is not a game! It’s un-American!
This tweet and behavior from Trump’s bully pulpit adds to his three-year, eight-month legacy of over 16,000 lies, over 174,000 pandemic deaths and a collapsing economy. He tweets to divert from his mismanagement and incompetency to coordinate a national response to the pandemic and other policy failures. Yes, indeed, “he has not grown into the job, because he can’t.”
Vicki Dotson
Defiance
Are you accountable to anyone?
We all need accountability because it serves as a guardrail, keeping us on the right path. Some people act as if they answer to no one, and yet ultimately we’re all accountable to God and will one day stand before Him to be judged.
The Bible describes two separate judgments.
One will be for believers (2 Corinthians 5:10): “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may be recompensed (pay) for his deeds in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.”
The other will be for unbelievers (Rev. 20:15). “And if anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.”
Ask Jesus into your heart right now and you will avoid the lake of fire. Since Christ bore divine judgment for the sins of His followers, they will never be held accountable for transgressions.
So when Christians stand before Christ, their works will be evaluated for the purpose of rewards. But unbelievers will be held responsible for sins they committed and will be sent to eternal punishment.
What is your first reaction to our future judgment? You might feel scared if you have not trusted Jesus as your Savior. If so, this is an opportunity to consider asking Him into your heart.
For those of us who have placed faith in Him, the thought of evaluation should inspire thanksgiving for Jesus’ sacrifice. It should also motivate us to live in a manner pleasing to God so we can hear Him say (Matthew 25:21) “well done, good and faithful servant.”
Let me emphasize that this message is absolutely true because God said it. God will not make you believe this message. That is your choice, but He will hold you responsible for having heard it. It is a very personnel message, something you must decide. You must say either, “I will,” or “I will not.”
Gary Grim
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.