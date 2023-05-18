Winners of heaven
St. Paul’s I Corinthians 15’s explanation of resurrection from the dead is based on each of us having a God-given spirit-life body meant to motivate our physical body that is subject to death and disease because the first humans created believed the lie of the angel “Lucifer” (Isaiah 14:12) who said learning of perverse knowledge wouldn’t cause God’s spirit-life to leave their physical bodies, thus eventually making it necessary for God’s Spirit to father a human son (Luke 1:30) named Jesus (God saves) Christ (Messiah-anointed one, God’s chosen king of the world) from a virgin mother, causing Christ to remark, John 4:24: “God is a Spirit, they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.”
Mars Hill is a spur of the Acropolis visited by St. Paul (Acts 17:22-34, 53 A.D.) to explain Christ and Christ’s resurrection from death to judges and lawyers. The checkmark symbol of Nike, the goddess of victory, is now seen on clothing and uniforms of many different sports.
A temple for Nike is in the Acropolis (“the religious center of ancient Greece”: World Book). Now, 2,000 years later, the Christian cross (not Nike) is on the national flag of Greece.
And now Christ’s cross is religion and the Nike symbol not. Mars (Ares in Greek) was the Roman god of war. Mars was the spirit of war and Christ is the Spirit of God (“And the word [Spirit of God] was made flesh and dwelt among us.”) John 1:14
On Dec. 4, 1800 the U.S. Congress voted that Christians could hold church services in the new building of Congress every week. By 1867 attendance was up to 2,000 every Sunday.
Remember in 1776 Congress stated “We hold these truths to be self-evident (not allegorical) that we are endowed by our Creator (God Almighty, not the Acropolis) with certain inalienable (non-transferrable) rights ... among these are life (from God)”
“The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.” Psalms 11:10
Revelation 17:12-18: the anti-Christ “beast” will give power to 10 kings of nations (verse 12) to “make war with the Lamb (of God Christ) ... King of kings (verse 14).
Will the Super Bowl’s Nikes save us? Going to Mars for help might bring more war. Winners of heaven can’t quit Christ.
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Petitioners seek support
The death rate from pregnancies not developing normally is the highest here in the U.S., more than those elsewhere in the world with the exception of the Third World countries. Our death rate is 32.9 per 100,000 women, the highest since 1965. Countries such as Australia, Austria, Israel, Japan and Spain average between two and five deaths per the same 100,000 pregnancies.
Pregnancies are definitely a family affair. Everyone chimes in on how to decorate, a name to pick, sheets for the crib, etc. Unfortunately not all pregnancies end happily due to poor access to care and heart health. What does that mean for the average family going through a difficult pregnancy? Longer hospital stays, and bills topping thousands of dollars, the passing of the child.
If mom dies because doctors couldn’t start treatment soon enough, then there is not only the emotional loss for the rest of the family,but funeral expenses (another 8,000-10,000), hospital bills for mother and child, and someone to watch the other children, take over some housekeeping chores.
With the passage of some abortion bills this problem is getting much worse. Already doctors are not sure when it is safe for them to start lifesaving care for their patients. The death toll for pregnant women is rising steadily. Signing the Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety petition is a start to fixing this problem.
If there are enough signatures the issue will be on the ballot in November. Petitions are available to sign by contacting me (castanienm@gmail.com) and I can put you in touch with a petition holder.
On June 3 you can sign at the Gazebo Park in Sherwood from 2-4 p.m. Signing these petitions and voting in November will go a long way in solving this problem, bringing the U.S. into the same league as well to do countries. You must be a registered voter, but there will the opportunity to register to vote at these places also.
Friends and neighbors are welcome to sign. Tell other friends around the state to look for places to sign. Together, we can get this done!
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
