Leaders show no responsbility
Fellow Americans, here are my concerns:
Texas’ new law banning abortion after a heart beat can be detected (about six weeks into a pregnancy) has gone into effect. Despite the abortion lobby’s wailing and gnashing of teeth, the Supreme Court did not act to stop it.
America was founded and built on faith in God. The Declaration of Independence was supported by John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, General George Washington, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin, all men of God.
Our present leaders have gone astray from God’s truth. The debacle in Afghanistan proves they have no responsibility for life. The judgment is coming and is not by man. Remember who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
Taliban received early Christmas gifts
Santa Clause Biden delivered Christmas presents early to the Taliban Terrorist organization this year — the very organization that provided shelter and support to Osama bin Latin before and after the 9/11 attack.
He provided them with the most lethal arsenal of the latest U.S. weapons available. The weapons cost the U.S. taxpayers over $70 billion.
The list included 22,174 Humvee Military vehicles, 42 SUVs and pickup trucks, 358,530 assault rifles, 126,295 pistols, 176 artillery pieces, 162,043 military radios, 16,035 night-vision goggles, 100 helicopters — including 33 Blackhawk helicopter gunships — four C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and 60 A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft.
Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Taliban, said this was the best Christmas he’s ever had. He said, Joe Biden is a really great guy.
Some individuals may ask why President Biden gave all these weapons to the Taliban terrorists? “It wasn’t supposed to happen that way.”
Things just didn’t go as he had planned. His plan was to get the U.S. military out of Afghanistan before 9/11. That would make him look like a hero to the American public and make for a fantastic photo-op.
Unfortunately, he over-ruled his military planners, and everything went to heck. Joe has always been known for making really bad decisions related to foreign affairs.
This time he made the worst mistake a commander can possibly make, and that is to withdraw his military before all our citizens are out of harm’s way. Generals are normally fired for making this kind of mistake.
Jerry Monnin Sr.
Defiance
Faith keeps me going
Frank Belmares of Holgate had a very nice letter in the Aug. 21 Crescent-News.
We all lived this past year through this pandemic. We’ve been told to keep our distance from one another, at least six feet apart. We were told to cover our faces and even stay home if at all possible.
This year God is asking us to work harder in caring for one another.
During this pandemic I hope and pray that everyone’s lives have changed and also everyone’s faith became stronger.
No matter what happens in my life my very strong Catholic faith keeps me going.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
