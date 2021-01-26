Don’t follow the vindictive side
Ecclesiastes 1:9: “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be ... there is no new thing under the sun.”
John 8:44: “Ye are of your father the devil, ... . He was a murderer from the beginning and abode not in the truth ... . When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own, for he is a liar and the father of it.”
Why these verses? Because of the aftermath of the last election and the vindictive spirit of one side toward the other. It is a repeat of Genesis 4:3-15: the story of Cain and Abel. Both knew what God wanted but one did it his own way and was angry at the one who pleased God — angry enough to commit murder. We are seeing this transpire in our own society with the de-platforming of conservatives.
2 Chronicles 7:13-14 says: “... if I send a pestilence among my people; if my people, which are called by my name (Christians), shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face (not call on government or so-called expert medical scientists) and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven ... and will heal their land.”
Most people fall into two categories: those who turn to God and those who reject the rule of law which our founding fathers modeled closely on God’s 10 Commandments, but sadly there is a third group which may be the largest by far — the ones who say, “so what? I don’t care.”
Revelation 3:15-16 says “I know they works, that thou are neither cold nor hot. ... I will spue thee out of my mouth.”
It is sad that the ones who want to take the easy way will be the first cast into everlasting darkness. “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.” Revelation 21:8
Are we going to follow the vindictive side with their leader? “For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God ... I will make myself like the most high.” Isaiah 14:13-14
Think on this; it may decide our destiny.
Joshua 24:15 says “but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
All Bible verses are the King James version.
Perry Stauffer
Continental
