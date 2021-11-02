Some can’t take the vaccine
There has been misinformation recently in the letters section that needs corrected. Pro-vaxxers have to understand that there are some who medically cannot take the vaccine or wear a mask.
No matter if they or a business tries to force the issue or denies them access, it is a violation of the ADA and will lead to fines of up to $75,000, and/or 20 years in prison per person per instance per day.
It’s the same for a religious exemption as this violates the First Amendment. No private property or company rules cannot be used as a legal defense, according to the Department of Justice, as long as people can freely enter and leave.
As for the congressional subpoenas , these are illegal and unconstitutional.
In Donald J. Trump, president of the United States, et al, the Court ruled on appeal from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (Dec. 18, 2020) that Congress is legislative, not judicial. They cannot claim judicial powers as it violates the separation of powers in the Constitution.
The 10th Amendment states unless the Constitution expressly grants you an authority, then you don’t have it and never had it, and that Congress cannot claim an authority reserved for the judicial branch.
People should do their homework before making a statement that is nothing more then their opinion and is wrong.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
