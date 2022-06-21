Fantasy about gun restrictions
There is the Constitution of the United States and there are multiple laws currently in place. Regardless of a person’s opinion, I would assume most of us want criminal acts to stop.
As long as most of us have been on this Earth there have been crimes regardless of the Constitution and or the laws that are in place. Criminals are criminals because of what? They broke the law. If we have one or 50 laws on gun restrictions who do you think will be the ones with the guns? You guessed it, the criminals. If we create more laws or restrictions to obtain guns, again who will be the ones with the guns? Again, you may have guessed it, the criminals.
I believe the focus should be on holding the person controlling the material item/tool (gun/knife/vehicle) when committing a crime accountable and not the tool itself. There are multiple semi-auto guns on the market, even if everyone followed the laws and one of these specific guns was outlawed and the criminal actually could not get the particular gun, the criminal would only obtain another type of semi-auto gun to commit the crime.
Those that believe more laws/restrictions will stop or slow criminals from breaking the law, I recommend you tap your little red slippers, and return from the land of “Oz.”
Bradley Morrison
Defiance
The unlucky ‘wheel’ of gun violence
There have been letters to The Crescent-News about the gun murders, but none on a personal note about being at the funeral home, church service and graveyard while life-long friends, one which would have been my best man, and blood relatives were put to rest — brought there by suicide, murder/suicide and cold-blooded murder.
And my pain is nothing compared to those who put the smiling picture of a child on a closed casket who’s body they needed DNA to claim. How many times must a man turn his head and pretend he just doesn’t see?
The Uvalde police chief said he would talk to the press when the grief died down. He must plan on living forever. A bearded Texas senator changed the topic when asked. His staff for the umpteenth time said that their thoughts and prayers were with the friends and families of the murdered children. The bearded senator might have been on a trip to Cancun. How many deaths will it take until we know that too many people have died?
After the Parkland murder a one-term president held a press conference with friends and family of the murdered. He talked and talked about all he was going to do. The next day the NRA met with him and that was that.
There are two wheels spinning right now. They will soon stop with the name of a place and the number that will die. And they will spin again and again.
Mike Ryan
rural Defiance
Hypocrisy on gun laws?
Yet again letter writers have it mixed up. Mostly, if not 99.9% of the ones complaining about the guns and wanting more restrictions over and above the 20,000 laws already on the books, are the same ones that go crazy when they find that restrictions are going to be placed on abortion to save kids.
You will have them complain that it’s not a child until born. Then why does every state in the union have an infanticide law if you harm or kill an unborn child?
They say that the fake named “assault weapon” was not around in 1787. Neither was the computer or the internet or central heating/ac or the auto, so using that logic we need to place restrictions on these as well.
They say a fetus isn’t a human. Then why does the law, as well as the medical science, use a heartbeat and or brain wave activity to determine if a person is alive or not if they can’t respond? They say background checks and red flag laws are needed. Title 18 USC Section 926 says you cannot make a list of gun owners if the list can be used at any time as a confiscation list. And federal law says you cannot deprive anyone of private property without being seen before a judge so redflag laws are illegal and unconstitutional, and 32 states as well as nine federal courts have said same.
Since 1787 over 250 cases before the supreme court have ruled this as an individual right, and on March 21, 2016 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled again that the 2nd protects any and all forms of weapons as well as ammo and add-ons if they affect the operation of the weapon (7-2 decision).
Look up the term “infringed” and get ready for a shock. Just remember a government big enough to give you everything is also big enough to take everything (Thomas Jefferson) or in layman’s terms, my constitutional rights do not end because of your feelings.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
