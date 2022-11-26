I want to thank Rose Ann Kunesh and others for compliments on my Oct. 18 Armageddon letter. But the praises go to Almighty God. All I did was connect Old Testament to the New Testament to today to show how intricately God’s plans are to deal with the Earth and human problems.
In this letter I’ll try NASA’s space program: “Apollo” and “Artemis” moon launch. I assume progressive humanists’ renaissance religion chooses names from Greek mythology to try to imply that humans can do anything.
“Apollyon” is mentioned in Revelation 9:11 as being the leader of the anti-Christ humans at Armageddon and the name “Apollyon” means “destroyer” (working for Satan).
In Greek mythology Apollo (god of light) and his sister, Artemis (also called “Diana”), murder the 14 school-age children of “Niobe” because Apollo’s mother was jealous of Niobe’s large family. Artemis-Diana is “goddess of the moon.”
In Acts 19 St. Paul, a Jewish missionary for Christ, confronts the residents of Ephesus for their worship at a temple they built for Artemis-Diana because her image was said to have fallen from the sky there.
Paul made some Ephesians angry when he explained the reason that God sent Jesus Christ (Messiah) to earth, but others who had books on “curious arts” (verse 19) made a huge pile of those books and burned them which made the “silversmiths” angry because they sold images of Artemis-Diana.
Presently, humanist mythology tells us and students that Almighty God didn’t create the moon, but that it formed itself even though the moon’s gravity causes the oceans’ tides to carry human waste to the depths where it’s digested and cleaned by “nematodes,” even though just a few years ago “scientists” said that no life could exist in the oceans’ depths because the water pressure would crush them, and there was no sunlight.
Now proof has been found that heat erupting from the Earth’s core causes chemical reactions called chemosynthesis that produces light at the depths. Originally, God created the sun, moon and stars for light.
When Jesus returns there will be no darkness when the glory of God provides eternal light. (Revelation 21)
Apollo and Artemis are fictional gods. Were they punished for murdering children? Do today’s school children study Greek mythology? Not Commandant #1: “Thou shalt have no other gods before me (Jehovah-God)? I already quoted “Thou shalt not kill (murder),” #5, last time.
