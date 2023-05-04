‘No one is above the law’
Mr. Gray, shame on you for questioning (C-N, April 27) the prosecution of Donald Trump. Don’t you know that no one is above the law?
Well, no one but perhaps the late Ted Kennedy (negligent homicide). But certainly nobody else is above the law.
Well, maybe Bill (perjury) and Hillary (misuse of classified documents) Clinton. But other than Ted Kennedy and the Clintons, no one is above the law!
OK, I guess we ought to overlook Hunter Biden (multiple offenses), and possibly the ‘Big Guy’ (influence peddling). But other than Ted Kennedy, the Clintons, Hunter and the Big Guy, nobody is above the law!
Alright, maybe corrupt bureaucrats Brennan and Clapper (lying to Congress) get a pass, as does Ted Kennedy, the Clintons, Hunter and the Big Guy. But certainly no one else is above the law.
Despite being in contempt of Congress, former AG Eric Holder’s heart was clearly in the right place. Other than Ted Kennedy, the Clintons, Hunter and the Big Guy, Brennan and Clapper, and Eric Holder, however, no one, but no one is above the law.
Obviously, an exception must be made for millions of illegal immigrants, but beyond Ted Kennedy, the Clintons, Hunter and the Big Guy, Brennan and Clapper, Holder, and millions of illegals, absolutely no one else is above the law.
Maybe we should forgive congressmen who’ve had adulterous relationships with Chinese spies. They’re only human. But other than Ted Kennedy, the Clintons, Hunter and the Big Guy, Brennan and Clapper, Holder, illegal immigrants and indiscrete congressmen, positively no one is above the law.
But what about BLM rioters (looting and burning), or California shoplifters, or thugs in cities with Soros-backed DAs? These are victims, and clearly not responsible for their actions. So, along with Ted Kennedy, the Clintons, Hunter and the Big Guy, Brennan and Clapper, Holder, illegal immigrants, indiscrete congressmen, their sins warrant a plenary indulgence. But that’s where we draw the line. Nobody else is above the law.
Wait a minute. Consider the highly idealistic pro-abortion terrorists who vandalize crisis pregnancy centers. I yield the point. So, except for Ted Kennedy, the Clintons, Hunter and the Big Guy, Brennan and Clapper, Holder, millions of illegal immigrants, indiscrete congressmen, BLM rioters and other social victims, and vandals with acceptably woke ideals, read my lips, Mr. Gray, no one is above the law!
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Writers only posted ‘opinions, not facts’
How very amusing. Seems we have two people who refuse to accept reality.
First, every time it has come up federal courts have overturned the “redistricting/gerrymandering” claim, therefore, making the whole thing moot.
Second the state assembly in a bipartisan vote (meaning both parties) voted to require the 60% limit as the last three times the attempt to change our state constitution has come from outside the state. This stops special interest groups from changing our laws to fit their agendas.
Third, Alvin Bragg is trying to use Stormy Daniels’ case in his attacks on Trump. U.S. District Judge S. James Otero threw this out with prejudice clearly stating that this cannot be allowed.
Fourth, U.S. Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ruled against Alvin Bragg (NYC attorney charging Trump), clearly stating that either Bragg or his assistant will have to testify before Congress about the sealed information being leaked to the press, effectively shutting him down because either he did it or his office did it, meaning that he can be charged and lose his law license because this is a federal felony.
Fifth, the statement about the FEC chair is factual and has been printed in USA Today, The New York Times, Washington Post and The Washington Times.
Sixth, I mentioned the party of the shooters and the defacers of the women’s health center in Bowling Green because we had left-wing Democrats go on national TV and try to blame the GOP for these actions, showing they were lying through their teeth.
I find it very suspicious Mr. Barnett claims he knows how people voted in Ohio when he lives so far away. According to the state voting records, the last time there has been a vote on abortion in Ohio was over 50 years ago. As such there is no possible way he can claim that “almost 60%” voted for abortion.
I sourced all my statements and they are valid. I notice that these two letter writers did not do anything like this and just posted their opinions, not facts.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
