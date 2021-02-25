A nice, neighborly act
We returned home Thursday at 5 p.m. after being gone for five days. You all know how much snow had fallen last week.
We left our car in the street and began to shovel our way up the drive. Within minutes, our neighbor Pat Briskey came across the street with his snowblower and began to clear our driveway. He and my husband worked for an hour so that we could put our car in the garage.
This is Pat. He does this for other neighbors. In the warm months, he mows down the weeds in the empty lots so they aren’t such an eyesore.
We are blessed and grateful to have this fantastic neighbor. May we all be as neighborly as Pat.
Karen Shaw
Defiance
‘Natural forces may be set in motion’
On Feb. 18 “The Five” on Fox News were discussing the extreme cold and snow in Texas and the central plains states so Dana Perino from Nebraska remarked how about now is when “calving season” starts in the cattle herds, which brought some laughs from the other four who are from the “Big Apple” (mockery of the Genesis creation by God and “original sin.”)
But the mockery of natural law and ranchers reminded me of how difficult it is to bridge the gap between those who have been taught “evolution” by changes (“mutations”) and those who were brought up surrounded by fields and livestock where certain constants and absolute truths have to be observed for survival.
For instance, Texans have been taught the absolute truth that water freezes at 32 degrees, but politically, truth is not conveniently correct when selling Texas. E.g., right now The Weather Channel says Del Rio got 11 inches of snow, “the most ever” (actually since 1900). Really?
Prairie farmers periodically suffer losses because they can’t as humans govern the “first frost,” “gestation,” rainfall or snow amounts and temperature on any of 365 days in a year. If a cow “drops” a wet calf in the freezing snow and wind turbines won’t turn is that an act of God, act of Satan, act of natural evolution?
The Holy Scriptures’ natural law says that God is over Satan, angels, nature and humans, and that God’s mercy or wrath can interfere at any time. Natural forces may be set in motion at any time by the invisible forces of God’s Spirit.
“Positive” (toward God) and “negative (toward God) charges” (sins, myself included) that move God’s compass (direction) needle to cause snow, drought, earthquakes or virus (plagues) in Ohio, Galveston, Wyoming, New York or the whole world.
Psalms 9:17: “The wicked shall be turned (evolve) into hell, and all the nations that forget God (and Christ).”
Mark 13:33: “watch and pray; for you know not when the time is.”
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
