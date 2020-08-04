Articles should support teachers
I find it sad, disappointing and disturbing that our local newspaper would publish two articles from syndicated columnists on July 23 that were flagrantly anti-teacher. Instead, when teachers are dealing with unprecedented challenges and working harder than ever, the paper and our communities should be supporting our teachers, students and educational institutions.
Michael Reagan states, “the teachers, who are currently paid not to teach, have a bunch of lame reasons for ignoring the needs of the people they work for — school kids, kids’ parents and taxpayers.” How dare he! Instead, teachers and school systems have demonstrated the exact opposite.
Since Ohio closed schools in late March, teachers have been working tirelessly in many cases without technology, resources and experience delivering virtual lessons, preparing for social distanced in-class lessons, designing hybrid lessons, ensuring students have access to learning, protecting the health of their students and worrying about their own health and that of their families.
Yes, Mr. Reagan, all this demonstrates that you are wrong. Teachers definitely care about their students and wok hard all year long to be their best.
Reagan also insinuates that teachers are “old” and “saddled with several medical conditions” or they would all be safe! How unneccessarily critical and judgmental. Our most credentialed experts don’t know everything about the characteristics about this disease and who is at most risk. So, he certainly doesn’t have a basis to say who COVID-19 is going to hurt and by how much.
Both writers criticized teachers’ unions — what I call professional organizations because, in my experience, these organizations work to protect the rights as well as the professionalism and quality of teachers. Without groups such as the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, as well as the state and local associations, schools could not recruit, inspire, develop and retain the best teachers in the classroom caring for and providing education to our students. I taught for about 30 years in Paulding; I’ve seen it and experienced it.
I encourage The Crescent-News to get articles from people who know the experiences of teachers and inside schools. The people in this greater northwest Ohio community need you to provide balanced information and support for those making the difficult decisions about our schools in these tough times — educational boards, administration, teachers, parents and students — rather than publishing articles that are discouraging and negative. Teachers all need respect, trust and encouragement right now.
Ellie Barnes
Paulding
Encouraging ‘good trouble’
Michelle Tucker doesn’t express a very high opinion of Democrats in her letter of July 31. She claims that “Democrats are out to destroy this nation as we know it.”
I would like to introduce her to some of the very kind and compassionate Democrats I have met in our community. Meet Diane Mayer, John Hancock and Nick Rubando. They represent the highest ideals of public service. They are dedicated to their families and our community and have a vision for a better future that includes listening and considering the well-being of all people. Diane and John are running for county commissioner. Nick Rubando is running for Congress. I hope you can get to know them.
John Lewis left us with a final piece of wisdom published on the day of his funeral: “… each of us has a moral obligation to stand up, speak up and speak out. When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part … . Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.”
Our nation is founded on free expression of thought and assembly. I was proud of the peaceful demonstrations in our community — to expand our circle of awareness and stand with those communities who have lost members due to senseless violence is “good trouble.” It shows that we expect justice to be served equitably for all people — as stated in our founding document. If Democrats are complicit in this “good trouble,” I am glad.
I encourage Ms. Tucker to meet the people in our neighborhood making “good trouble.” I dare say they aren’t so different than the people in Portland and other cities. These events are not tightly orchestrated; sometimes others show up. I believe the police in these cities are very capable of managing their communities. If local authorities need help, they certainly can call for it. They have not.
Saturday Aug. 15, we have an opportunity to serve our community. At Kingsbury Park, 10 a.m. to noon, Defiance County Democratic Women will be collecting donations for Sarah’s House. Sarah’s House is in need of copy paper, legal pads and/or steno pads, paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer, cash or gift cards to Meijer or Kroger. Good trouble.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Fort name doesn’t send good message
In his letter to the editor published in the July 30 edition of this newspaper, Ron Morehead expressed his belief in “bigness of heart” or magnanimity. He further asserted that the government showed magnanimity toward the South by naming important U.S. Army installations after Confederate officers.
I too believe in “bigness of heart” or magnanimity toward our enemies. In fact, in May 1865, our government showed considerable magnanimity when it pardoned all Confederate soldiers from 11 states of the former Confederacy. By June 1867, almost 13,000 more pardons were granted to specific Confederate military and civilian leaders.
Especially since execution was the standard punishment for traitors in the 19th century, I believe the U.S. had already demonstrated considerable magnanimity toward the Confederate soldiers before it began naming important modern U.S. Army installations after Confederate officers like Hood, Bragg and eight others.
Let’s consider the namesake of Fort Hood, Texas, Confederate General John Bell Hood. In an 1864 letter to Union General William T. Sherman, General Hood declared that “negroes are an inferior race.”
Now, what message does this send to the proud African-American soldiers serving at Fort Hood today? What does it say to the hundreds of thousands of other African-Americans serving honorably in all branches of our military services? What does it say to the 21 African-American recipients of The Medal of Honor who performed incredibly heroic acts in defense of all of us?
Certainly many brave Americans have served for decades at Fort Hood. However, continuing to give it the name of a Confederate General who fought Union boys from Ohio and elsewhere to preserve the institution of slavery — in 2020 — is simply not right.
Where are the U.S. Army installations named after true American heroes like Generals Eisenhower, Bradley, Patton, Pershing, MacArthur, Ridgeway, Schwartzkopf and Powell?
Craig Andrews
Defiance
