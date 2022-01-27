Christ is watching
In 53 A.D., Acts 17, St. Paul is visiting cities and synagogues in Greece, the center of Greek philosophy. Paul was well known as a Hebrew-Jewish convert to belief that Jesus of Nazareth, Galilee, Israel, as being the true Christ-Messiah as prophesied by Hebrew prophets who was sent to Earth by His Father, Jehovah: “who made the world and all things therein, dwelleth not in temples made with human hands ... and giveth to all life and breath ... .” (verses 24-25)
Prominent Greek philosophers of stoicism and epicureanism became interested in Paul’s “new doctrine,” so they took Paul to the “Arepagus (or “Mars Hill”) because they had formal discussions there. “Ares” was the “Greek god of war” or “Mars” to the Romans.) St. Paul explained Jesus to them, including Genesis creation, Resurrection from the dead and Judgment Day. St. Paul’s speaking tours are part of what started Christianity in Europe and the rest of the world, including the U.S.A.
Many cathedrals and churches are named after St. Paul throughout the world. The U.S.A.’s first federal government officials met at St. Paul’s Chapel in New York City after George Washington’s inauguration on April 30, 1789 to receive Christian blessings. Then on Sept. 11, 2001 the World Trade Center fell at the base of St. Paul’s Chapel after Muslim extremists crashed passenger planes into the buildings, starting a 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Before 53 A.D., Alexander the Great (328 B.C.) tried to force “Hellinization” on what he conquered, thus splitting Jews into “Hellenized Jews” and “Hasidism.” A war started when a Greek Hellinist ordered a Hasidian Jew to sacrifice a pig on a Jewish altar of sacrifice to defy the law of Moses (Leviticus 11:7-8), after Alexander’s General Ptolemy II ordered 72 Hebrew scholars to translate Hebrew law, prophets and writings into Greek. Some of the problems started in Syria which is Hebrew for “Aram” — also source of the words “Armenia” and “Ararat” — and Aram’s nephew was “Eber” or “Heber” (“Hebrew”), Genesis 10:22-24.
But presently U.S. school books, including encyclopedias, censor Hebrew-Jewish-Christian because Jesus was Jewish and spoke Aramaic (a language from Syria) and read, endorsed and interpreted by law, prophets and writings of Hebrew-Jews.
Now, by forcing Hellinized-humanism, where will U.S. presidents receive our nation’s spiritual blessings after inauguration? Ceasar’s Palace? Mars Rover?
God’s watching. Christ’s waiting. Crash?
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Will not watch Olympic games
On Feb. 3, NBC will start the showing of the Winter Olympic games. This will be in and around Beijing.
Xi Jinping — China’s Community Party chairman for life — hates democracy, bans a free press and an open internet, and is know for human rights abuse.
To keep from seeing such a man and system glorified, I will boycott the Olympics by not watching.
Mike Ryan
rural Defiance
