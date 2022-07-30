We need everyone to get out and vote on Aug. 2. This primary decides who represents us in Columbus for the next two years and also pick the state central committee members.
We need strict Christian conservatives in each place to stay strong and make sure our rights are not trampled on. We need to make sure they represent us and not corporations or special interests.
Gina and Robert Campbell have been our state central committee members for the last four years. These are unpaid positions. Gina has sung the national anthem at numerous Trump rallies and for events across the area. They have also supported numerous County events across northwest Ohio.
They are Army veterans and served as “Veterans for Trump,” are life-long conservatives, pro-life, pro-military, pro-constitution, pro-Second Amendment, secure borders and believe in American first. Their motivation is to serve the people of their community with no special interest except to their constituents.
They have listened to the people they represent. Gina’s opponent, LuAnne Cooke, is on the payroll of the DeWine-Husted administration. That makes me wonder if she will listen to her constituents or the people that are paying her to attend events.
I believe that Robert and Gina Campbell are the very best choice to be our Republican state central committee members and will represent their constituents to the very best of their ability. Please get out and vote on Tuesday.
