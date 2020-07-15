I am a staunch libertarian. Put simply, this means that I believe people should be able to do whatever they want so long as what they're doing doesn't impact the rights of others. This applies to the government as well — the government should not be in the business of passing laws that infringe upon other people's rights. Want to own a gun? Go right ahead, just don't point it at another person (as that would infringe their rights). Want to smoke? They're your lungs, have at it.
With that being said, the government does have a vested interest in passing laws that protect the rights of others. This is why it's totally okay for you to get blackout drunk in the privacy of your own home, since you're only harming yourself, but the minute you get behind a wheel you've compromised the rights of others — the right of expecting reasonably safe passage on public highways.
I'm using this same principle in the current debate of wearing masks. It's certainly tempting to frame it as an argument of "making sacrifices for the greater good", but any right-leaning person worth their salt will quote the famous Ben Franklin saying in response: "Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety." But I don't think that's an appropriate way of looking at it, given the circumstances. Are would-be drunk drivers quoting Ben Franklin when they want to get behind the wheel? Of course not.
In the same vein, I view going out in public in the middle of pandemic without a mask tantamount to getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. People should be able to go out freely in public without having to worry about catching a potentially debilitating disease. To ensure that, there are actions we must take as individuals. In the middle of a pandemic, that involves wearing a mask. Typical cloth or paper masks do very little to prevent the wearer from catching a disease. However, they do aid in preventing the spread. By wearing a mask, you're assisting in not infringing upon the rights of others — the right to be reasonably healthy in a free society.
Jared Erickson
Defiance
John Wilson from Archbold had a very good letter in Thursday's (July 2) Crescent-News.
I hope that we do not forget the word of God just because of this very serious virus. Yes, I miss going to church, but I am a very high risk. I choose to walk with true faith in the Lord.
My deceased family always said church is number one on Sundays before anything else.
A long time ago — in fact many, many years ago — my father sewed oats on Sunday, and a big wind storm hit. I remember that he said that God punished him for working on Sunday. No more work on Sunday.
When I lost my bother on July 14, 1986, it was hard on my parents and myself, but our strong Catholic faith gets us through. We have to trust God no matter what we face.
We all have to stay safe. I hope that this virus ends soon. Meanwhile, masks are very important.
"I'm a very stable genius, in my great and unmatched wisdom, only I can fix it, I'm the chosen one, I know more than the generals." He never jokes. President Trump actually believes his own hype.
Every American regardless of political party should be appalled or at least a little uncomfortable with statements such as these coming from an American president. His apologists will say he really didn't mean them, he was only talking. They might even come up with some wild conspiracy theory such as, it was really Alec Baldwin doing his Saturday Night Live impersonation of Trump. One of the first things we teach our children when they begin talking is that words have meaning and can have consequences. Shouldn't this apply to our president?
Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazi Germany and Benito Mussolini, leader of fascist Italy, often used similar statements in their speeches. Traudl Junge, Hitler's secretary said, he sometimes had lunch with his secretaries and she found his personal expressions of megalomania, unsettling and deeply disturbing.
Trump is the most dangerous, corrupt and incompetent president in our nations history. We must cherish and protect our democracy. In his coronavirus press briefings, he bullied reporters who ask questions he didn't want to answer or simply to impress his base. It is the reporter’s job to hold the presidents or any politicians feet to the fire — metaphorically speaking — by asking the tough questions and expecting strait answers.
He was briefed by intelligence and warned by trade advisor Peter Navarro, about the pandemic in Asia and the risks of it reaching our shores. According to White House leaks, he was in the Me Mode, wringing his hands and crying why did this happen to me and did nothing in the way of preparation.
The United States with less than one-fifth of the world's population, now has one-quarter of the world's coronavirus cases, with over 120,000 dead. His gaslighting cannot hide the fact that he was a real "Johnny Come Lately," when it came to joining the fight against this virus. We’re now in a spike of new cases and he is discrediting testing.
He used his coronavirus press briefings as a political platform. However, standing there day after day stumbling over medical terms, blowing smoke, looking flustered and inept, couldn't have been good politically. Otherwise, Democrats would've ask for equal time.
Willie Pack
Paulding
Where exactly does the president place the interests and well-being of most American citizens? President Trump has placed the economy as top priority to ensure his re-election at the cost of thousands of lives by pushing the opening of businesses. He did not follow steps to reopen outlined by his own CDC. He moved to cut back on testing because an increase in numbers would reflect badly on him.
President Trump continued his push during the pandemic to overthrow the Affordable Care Act which would leave 20 million people uninsured and leave those with pre-existing conditions out in the cold. Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate have had three years to come up with alternate coverage to no avail.
Reducing EPA standards put thousands at greater risk of air and water pollution. After every mass shooting, President Trump promised victims change in gun laws, but no real action has been taken on the federal level.
There is great irony in the president deeming himself a champion of law and order. Law and order implies equal justice for all. How many times has he, through Attorney General Barr, intervened in helping his associates escape from due punishment? Roger Stone — sentence commuted from seven felonies. Justice perverted, justice denied.
Also, Trump has removed five inspector generals at intelligence, transportation, defense, health and human services and state department. Indeed, Trump has a long record of demoting, reassigning, firing or otherwise sidelining those who show independence from the White House.
Trump claims to help the middle class economically. The tax cut purportedly to help the middle class helped most the top 1% and only added to the national debt. Attached to the CARES Act was an amendment which gave tax breaks to the richest to the tune of $80-90 billion while many needy, small businesses did not receive funds. Trump also removed the overseer for the distribution of funds.
Trump has destroyed America's image as a world leader. He has destroyed alliances which have helped our national defense. He has turned from our traditional allies and let our adversaries — Putin, Erdogan, Kim Jong-un and Saudi Arabian leaders — manipulate him. Flattery from tyrants and promises of help in his re-election have caused Trump to ignore national interests.
In November there is an opportunity to remove a president who does not put the needs of America before his own personal and cronies' needs.
Mary Williams
rural Defiance
