Protests put lives at risk
Ohio’s health director, Dr. Amy Acton, has been an instrumental figure in keeping Ohioans safe during the coronavirus crisis. While we are still facing an unprecedented health crisis, her actions and directives continue to keep the well-being of our vulnerable loved ones and neighbors a top priority.
The past week, State Rep. Craig Riedel co-sponsored a bill and then voted with 57 other Republicans to limit Dr. Acton’s ability to protect public health. Rep. Riedel has shown he is on the side of extremists protesting outside Dr. Acton’s family home. These protestors either don’t care, or are unable to understand, that they are putting lives at risk by advocating for the opening of businesses when widespread testing is still unavailable and limiting the voice of important health officials.
Call Rep. Riedel (614-644-5091) to tell him what you think of his reckless disregard of public safety. Gov. DeWine has wisely spoken out against the Rep. Riedel’s efforts. Call DeWine (614-466-3555) to show your support for his stand against our representative’s irresponsible bill.
All 37 Democrats in the Ohio House voted against this bill because they stand with science and Dr. Acton — and the majority of Ohioans. They believe it’s irresponsible to give into a small group of right-wing extremists, and instead want to open Ohio only when widespread testing is implemented, masks are required to be used in public, workers have necessary PPE to be protected and childcare options are available.
Follow the money: why do Republicans in Congress fund businesses and not local governments? Why does the U.S. lag so far behind other nations with a safety net of health care and unemployment funds for its citizens? Remember in November who puts the community and its citizens first.
Sheri Baker
Oakwood
Is this a ‘dress rehearsal’?
America was great when America was good (not perfect), and America was good when America was Christian and her churches preached righteousness! Churches are essential!
This lockdown seems to be a dress rehearsal for the liberal socialists who want to take away American sovereignty and freedom. They want atheist global everything. President Trump is hated because he is fighting for America and against the new world order. The Bible tells us Satan’s anti-Christ is coming. The Bible also says “woe” to those who bring it on.
Before World Ward II in Germany, the media and movie stars, among others, supported Hitler. He called himself a democratic socialist before he became a tyrant.
Americans need to repent before it’s too late. Those of us who call ourselves Christian need to be salt and light to the mockers and scoffers. God loves everyone and doesn’t want anyone to go to hell.
Nancy Deitrick
Defiance
Recognizing peace officers
This week we recognize Peace Officer Memorial Day (on Friday) and Police Week.
Of course, law enforcement first responders do occasionally get recognition and acknowledgment for the work they do. However, I have become increasingly concerned in recent years that so many “thank yous” and other expressions of appreciation to a wide range of folks who serve in some capacity, have taken on a gratuitous tone. It seems some treat those expressions as obligatory.
So during this time set aside to recognize peace officers, we should pause for a moment and consider why it should be more than just a courteous gesture and realize why saying “thank you” to those who wear the badge is so important. Young men and women who choose to become police officers, deputies, state troopers or other branches in law enforcement service, do so with the objective of serving and protecting.
Some have military experience, but many pursue these careers for the same reasons some join the military. They are called to serve and have a desire to do the right thing. They do not enter the profession for the money. Heaven knows they are paid very modestly compared to many in the private sector. And when you consider that the work is potentially dangerous every day, it becomes clear no one does this work for the pay rate.
Regarding the matter of danger, this also is something for all of us to consider when we offer our thanks to peace officers. From 2018 through May of this year, over 400 officers have died in the line of duty. The number injured during that period is close to 50,000! Every time an officer goes to work, his or her safety is at risk.
Peace officers also have families. These loved ones provide support and deal with the worries associated with the job. They too are making a sacrifice so that their husband, wife, father, mother, sister, brother or other loved one can serve and protect.
So please take a moment to thank and appreciate what our law enforcement professionals do, why they do it and the commitment they have made. Offer these expressions of gratitude thoughtfully, sincerely and prayerfully because they are indeed well deserved.
Morris Murray
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Morris Murray is the Defiance County prosecutor.)
