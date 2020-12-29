There is hope to break the on-going grid-lock in Congress. Although Mitch McConnell, as majority leader, has prevented many bills from being presented to the senate for debate and vote, any senator can propose a bill if 50 other senators back it. During his many years of leadership McConnell has kept a tight hold on his Republican senators to keep his partisan hold.
Recently, however, a bipartisan group of senators made it clear that they strongly favored passing stimulus aid.
A bipartisan coalition of senators unveiled a pair of coronavirus relief bills that would provide economic aid to American workers and small businesses.
“Bipartisanship and compromise is alive and well in Washington … We’ve proven that, “said Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia. Ohio can be proud that Senator Rob Portman, a Republican, was part of this group.
Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., noted, “… people of good faith are working together” to reach meaningful solutions.
Another bipartisan group, the Problem Solvers Caucus is made up of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans in the House of Representatives. The 50-member bipartisan caucus, led by co-chairs, Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Tom Reed, R-N.Y., came together in support of a COVID relief package after listening to the pleas of their constituents. The [relief] package addresses key areas of need, including COVID-19 testing, unemployment insurance, direct stimulus, worker and liability protection, small business and non-profit support, food security, schools and child care, housing, election support and state and local aid.
Rep. Dean Phillips noted: “A shared mission to support our country, and compassion for people transcended divisions in Congress, and is a reminder that unity and trust can overcome anything. Even politics. We’re not the flashiest members of Congress, but we sit at the table, listen to one another, engage in respectful debate and deliberation, and accomplish good work for our country behind the scenes. Congress can be fixed. One friendship at a time.”
How refreshing and comforting it is to see some of those in Congress working together for the good of the country. This is what citizens want — a Congress which is willing to cooperate and compromise putting aside partisan politics.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.