Get serious about protecting children
As Americans, we cherish our freedoms. The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech, but we recognize there are restrictions for the protection of the public. Slander and libel are prohibited, as is speech which incites a riot, like crying “fire” in a crowded theatre.
The Second Amendment guarantees our right to “keep and bear arms.” But the “right” to own a gun should be restricted as well — for the protection of the public. There have been debates for years about “gun rights,” but both sides of the issue seem to be locked in, refusing to compromise.
The NRA-style position that any person should be permitted to own any gun is not tenable, and the left-wing argument to ban all guns is not acceptable. There must be compromise.
I believe there are some preliminary steps that can be taken:
1. Statistics show that 70% of school shootings have been perpetrated by individuals 18 years of age or younger. So we should ban sales or access to guns to anyone under the age of 21 (recognizing appropriate exemptions).
2. Bar owners know that if they sell liquor to a drunk and the drunk driver kills somebody, the bar owner will be held liable under the law. The same concept should apply to a gun dealer like the one in Texas who sold an AK15 to an 18-year-old who murdered 21 people.
3. Background checks will not be effective to ban all shootings, but at least they could keep guns out of the hands of people with convictions of criminal violence or documented medical illness.
4. Schools must secure all doors at all times. There is no room for error.
5. Federal “red flag” laws should be enacted to enable judges to take guns away from people who have exhibited violent propensities.
6. All weapons of war (including AK15) should be banned from sale to anyone except military.
Regardless of other rights, the right of a child to confidently attend school without fear of being shot should be recognized as a fundamental, absolute, unrestrictive right and this nation must get serious about protecting that right!
John Goldenetz
Defiance
Implement ‘basic standards’ on guns
A recent letter claims that “Limiting the Second Amendment rights of millions of law-abiding gun owners” would be “ineffective in solving the problem of mass shootings.”
I disagree. We already have a blueprint for sensible regulation of firearms in how we regulate cars. One must pass a test showing knowledge of the operation of the vehicle, the vehicle must be licensed and, in most states, annually inspected for roadworthiness, and the owner must carry, at a minimum liability insurance should their operation of the vehicle cause damage to property or loss of life.
The unthinking commitment to an imagined Second Amendment right to unconditionally keep and bear arms is sophistry. Anyone with basic reading comprehension skills can see that the amendment was written with national defense in mind. The founders were suspicious of a standing military, finding that having such forces in place often meant deploying them to justify their existence, a concern that has proven sadly true.
The founders were concerned with an actual militia for state defense. But the defense of the right to keep and bear arms in the light of school shootings is chilling. It is basically saying that the cost of freedom, to keep and bear arms, is deceased school children. This is, quite frankly, unacceptable.
There is no reason that we couldn’t implement basic standards like background checks, waiting periods, tracking of ammunition sales and bans on high-capacity magazines, which pose no threat to the right to keep and bear arms, but which also prioritize keeping guns from people bent upon using them for purposes other than bearing arms, in a well-organized militia, for the security of a free state.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
