Wages should be sustainable
It is funny to me how quickly people change their tune when the shoe is on the other foot.
In a recent article, entitled “We shouldn’t have to beg workers to work,” Christine Flowers wrote, “But I think there’’s something else at play, here, and I see it in the rhetoric on TV and in the media: “It’s the idea that some people are too good for the jobs they were doing at wages they didn’t like. Granted, the food service industry is notorious for underpaying their employees and unfairly expecting customers to make up for the miserly wages in generous tips. I’m no fan of the ‘slave’ mentality some employers have.”
She undermines her own argument in the course of that statement. Oddly, conservatives purport to love the free market economy. At least, when they profit from it as business owners. At present we are seeing a temporary situation wherein there is a shortage of labor. One need merely apply the principles of free market economics at its most basic level to see that a shortage of a commodity means that the commodity is more valuable. Somehow or other, conservatives do not question the rises in the prices of steel, gas, lumber, etc. as those commodities are in short supply, but they balk at paying more to obtain workers when it disadvantages their bottom line.
Like all bubbles, this will burst. Perhaps, in the interim, there will be a motion towards more equitable, dare I say even “living” wages for workers?
No American willing to put in 40 hours a week should want for a roof over their head, food, basic transportation, or healthcare. Such a person should never be reliant upon public assistance, which amounts to government subsidized labor for the employer.
We have a deeply broken system, and for too long employers have manipulated the system to avoid paying employee benefits or a living wage, neither of which is illegal, but both of which are immoral. We have to do better.
Anyone who is willing to work 40 hours a week in the United States of America should be able to sustain themselves. That doesn’t seem terribly controversial to me.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass
Landowners have rights too
I would like to respond to Don Hange in his rebuttal letter, in the August 7-8 edition of The Crescent-News, to Sue Moats’ letter. I felt that his remark about the Moats family not choosing to use the ground across from their own home, was somewhat disingenuous, as there would be a large solar field, literally, in their back and side yard (see the aerial map on the back of section B of Aug. 7-8 edition).
We live in a rural area where, for better or worse, we all live with the decisions made by our landowning and taxpaying neighbors. For instance, if you take State Route 18 to Hicksville, you will go by a four-mile stretch consisting of a hog farm, dairy farm, large chicken farm, dehydrating plant and a soon-to-be fertilizer facility.
All of these are not beautiful to look at and the odor emitted is even worse. At least solar does not smell. However, it is for the Moats to decide what is in the best interest of their family’s situation, just as it is with all the area landowners.
I wonder if the Hange family would also be opposed to a neighbor across the road putting a solar panel system on the roof of their house, garage or in their yard for their personal use? How far are they willing to dictate what is acceptable for for neighbors to do with their own property?
I know part of the Hange family owns farm ground. What if, due to personal or business reasons, they decided to lease, or sell ground to a business their neighbors actively objected to? How would the shoe on the other foot feel?
Donna Karacson
rural Hicksville
Dog fee increases are questionable
I see in the Aug 7 edition of The Crescent-News that the dog warden is requesting a 20% increase in dog licenses.”We need to do something to raise our revenues” he says.
Really? I wonder what the annual budget of the dog warden is? Salaries? Administrative costs? Training? Equipment? Number of calls? Just curious.
A few years back, the dog warden was wanting a license increase to hire a assistant to go door-to-door to check if dog owners had a current license. If the license was not current, you got fined. No kidding. Is this his current plans?
I see he wants to hire a full-time assistant if he can get more “revenue.” So please try to justify why I’ve had to pay $40/year to the county for the “privilege” of owning two, 10-pound dogs for the past 15 years? Tha’s a lot of money, and he wants more.
My property taxes went up (again) $200 last year. I could use more revenue too, but being retired on a fixed income, it’s not that easy. The taxes, fees, licenses, etc. in Defiance County are already way too high. We should never have another tax increase on anything. Budgets should be cut, not increased.
The last time I saw the dog warden (it was a few years ago), he was decked out in Kevlar, sidearm, radio, etc. Is he considered a LEO? Does he have arrest powers, or LEO training? I wonder if it would make financial sense to eliminate the dog warden department and put those duties, employees and responsibilities onto the sheriff’s office, or an “animal control division” or something.
It could cover dogs, cats (oh wait, cat owners don’t have to buy a license), and other problem critters. Maybe it’s not practical, but I’m just curious if it’s ever been considered.
Thomas Easley
rural Defiance
