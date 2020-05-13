I encourage all people to think for themselves and question all the "information" broadcast on our media. There are many outlets which provide views conflicting with those of the media. YouTube sources are my favorite because I can watch them using the ROKU device on my kitchen TV while going about my household tasks.
A couple weeks ago I watched David Icke being interviewed by London Real, a mind-bending presentation viewed by millions before it was removed by YouTube. You can view that video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Iwq3RuHj5vXD/ The information in this video should not be censored. People should be free to judge for themselves whether it makes sense or not.
Among the evidence David Icke presented was the work of Dr. Andrew Kaufman, also information about the PCR test from the man who created it, and a report by the London Imperial College.
The Imperial College report was based on a computer model which claimed there would be 500,000 deaths in Britain from the coronavirus and 2.2 million in the U.S.
Based on the projection by the Imperial College, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx persuaded President Trump to lockdown the U.S. economy. (https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/huge-news-dr-fauci-dr-birx-used-imperial-college-model-now-confirmed-complete-fraud-persuade-president-trump-lock-entire-us-economy/)
Dr. Fauci took this stand in spite of the fact that he stated in an article published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), that the coronavirus mortality rate was "much closer to a very bad flu." Here is the link for that article: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387. But don't bother going there because you will get an error message. (Is Dr. Fauci also being censored?)
You can watch an interview of Dr. Andrew Kaufman on London Real at this location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPMmQHyZv9Q. Dr. Kaufman has studied research and publications in peer-reviewed publications which lead him to conclude that the COVID-19 virus has not been isolated. His explanation is stunning.
Dr. Knut Wittkowski, an epidemiologist, explains how his initial claims have now been vindicated. He cites the experience of Sweden to show that an economic lockdown was not necessary. The video and a transcript can be found here: https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/05/01/coronavirus-epidemiologist-dr-knut-wittkowski-lockdown-has-no-benefit-only-negative-effects/.
And for a series of articles on various aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, see this site: https://www.wanttoknow.info/coronavirusnewsarticles.
Is the view of the world given to us by the daily media accurate? I hope you consult some of these sources and decide for yourself. I encourage all people to think for themselves and question all the "information" broadcast on our media.
Dolores Whitman
rural Bryan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.