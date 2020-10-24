Mayer will be honest, hard-working
I am Jeff Mayer and, admittedly, this letter is biased.
My wife, Diane, is a candidate for one of the Defiance County commissioner seats open this election. I have read many nice letters about her. Letters that tell how kind she is to everybody she meets. This is very true. Letters about how hard she works. She is a very hard worker. Letters about how much she cares; how she listens and how many people she helps. All of that is true and accurate.
But I want to point out that this does not mean that she should be taken lightly. Diane will listen carefully, but she will make her own decision based on facts and her belief of what is best for all concerned in the long run. I can assure you Diane will not be swayed from doing what she believes to be the right thing to do over the easy wrong thing to do.
Diane will be an honest and hard-working Commissioner for the citizens of Defiance County. Please voter for Diane Mayer.
Jeff Mayer
Defiance
Nothing to explain away in Biden case
A recent editorial in The Crescent-News claimed that the recent story regarding Hunter Biden’s alleged emails are “illustrative of the heavy media bias these days.” This statement is absolutely true, and the editorial itself proves that point. It claims that “left-leaning media” is attempting “to explain things away.”
The problem with that argument is that there isn’t anything to explain away, because the “proof” in this case hasn’t been properly vetted. In a court of law, when one makes an allegation against someone else, the burden of proof lies with the accuser to illustrate that claim is true. The same is true in rational thought. The allegations against Hunter Biden haven’t even been lightly scrutinized, much less corroborated.
The drives in question came from the owner of a computer store some 3,000 miles from where Hunter resides claims that he received the computers for repair, but can’t remember who dropped them off. The provenance being cited that they were Biden’s was a sticker for a foundation named after Hunter’s brother Beau.
The owner claims that the computers were not picked up and the contract specifies that the store becomes the rightful owner of the machines after a period of time. Instead of taking the completely logical step of erasing the drives and selling the computers, which is what any rational person would do, the owner searched the drives and found the emails. This is no small task for a man who is legally blind. He then cloned the drives and passed them off to Giuliani.
Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, presented them to the New York Post; a tabloid publication best known for its reporting of the salacious details of the sexual exploits of sports stars, and what couture which celebrity wore at the Met Gala. The metadata that would allow for the emails to be positively authenticated is missing, and the most damning of the emails is merely a photograph of the text of the email taken the day prior to the story.
It is possible that the emails are authentic, but if they are the former vice president’s daily schedules illustrate in detail that the alleged meeting did not happen.
At present, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and Chicago Tribune have all written pieces skeptical of the information currently available. While this should be looked into, it is irresponsible to endorse an allegation that hasn’t been properly vetted.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
Biden view on abortion is a concern
Joe Biden flip-flop on abortion abandons his religion for the presidency! You can support abortion or serve Christ, but not both at the same time. Mark 8:36 says “for what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul?”
Joe Bden has a problem: He sold his soul. Joe Biden is a Catholic. And the Catholic Church teaches that abortion is a grave moral evil in which no Catholic may ever take part in any way or to any degree.
Some months ago Mr. Biden was at mass in South Carolina and attempted to go to holy communion. The priest refused to give it to him. It was his duty to refuse Mr. Biden. He was following Vatican guidelines that no Catholic politician may present herself or himself for communion if they support abortion. It is intended as a warning that their soul is in jeopardy.
Does the Bible teach that life begins at conception? Answer: The Bible does teach that life begins at conception. “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you.” (Jeremiah 1:5)
Every culture’s view of when human life begins changes as society’s values, moral standards and knowledge about the process of embryonic development change. Prior to the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed an abortion on demand, developing embryos were considered unborn persons.
Science tells us that human life begins at the time of conception. From the moment fertilization takes place, the child’s genetic makeup is already complete. Its gender has already been determined, along with its height and hair, eye and skin color. The only thing the embryo needs to become a fully functioning being is the time to grow and develop.
What Joe Biden stands for:
• Biden believes it’s alright to kill babies in the mother’s womb.
• Biden apparently doesn’t care if the Bible says that life begins at conception, making abortion murder.
• Biden, while in South Carolina this summer, was refused holy communion during mass because he supports abortion. The priest was following the Vatican guidelines.
• Last week while Biden was speaking in Pennsylvania lied to the audience on two occasions. Afterwards, the news reporter brought this to his attention.
After reading all of this, do you really want a man like this to run our country? With Trump, let’s keep America great!
Gary Grim
Defiance
Mayer will vote for the ‘right thing’
I am writing this letter to the undecided voters of Defiance County. When it comes to politics, especially local politics, we should examine the politics based upon ethics and honesty.
I am a registered Republican, but I am endorsing and voting for Diane Mayer for county commissioner. I have known Diane for several years and have found her to be honest, intelligent and open to the views and opinion of everyone.
I believe her to be honorable and willing to vote for what she considers the right thing for Defiance County. I find her to be a person of honesty and integrity.
John Donahue
Defiance
Reasons to vote for President Trump
The question was recently advanced in this space, “How can Republicans support Trump?”
It’s easy, really. We just disregard all the lies and distortions and character assassinations put out by the Democrats and their media partners and focus on what we know to be true. The record of Donald Trump speaks for itself.
Donald Trump has been a unique president. He hasn’t followed the typical path to the presidency; he is not a politician, and he doesn’t embrace “political correctness.” He has approached his job from the point of view of a businessman. He is also a patriot, and his love of country stands out in everything he has done. Like an Energizer bunny, and with the tenacity of a bulldog. Trump has pursued America’s best interests throughout the world.
In pursuit of peace, he dared to enter the forbidden territory of North Korea. With the power of his personality, he cajoled the other members of NATO to pay their fair shares of the expenses. Recently, he successfully brokered a peace accord between Isreal and two Arab nations.
He has kept his campaign promises like no other president in history. He promised to re-negotiate trade deals which were not in America’s best interests, and he has done so! He promised to build a wall on our southern border to stop the flood of illegal immigrants, and he has most of it built. He has brought back thousands of American manufacturing jobs from overseas. He has built the greatest economy in the world, and he is bringing it back again! He has been a strong resourceful leader in the fight against COVID-19. He has kept his laser focus on keeping America great in spite of overwhelming opposition from the left.
He has re-built our military; he has rescued our veterans. He has defeated ISIS and eliminated El Bagdadi. He passed an historic tax cut for the middle class, and has established energy independence.
The Democrats and their media allies continue, however, to denounce and denigrate him, to defame and demonize him, and to label his presidency a “failure.” But what would you expect from the party that has never believed or accepted the verdict of the American voters in 2016? What would you expect from these Democrats, who started pushing impeachment on the day after Trump was elected? What would you expect from socialists whose plan to “fundamentally change America” was thrown off track by one powerful man?
Donald Trump is a man of substance, a man of character, a man of strength and resilience. He has earned re-election, and America needs him for four more years.
John Goldenetz
Defiance
Eye doctor really helped
I am a 49-year-old woman who weas diagnosed with macular degeneration when I was 36 years old. I have received injections in my eyes for the last 13 years. This disease has ultimately blinded me in my right eye and has since went into my left.
My retinal surgeon has stabilized my vision in my left eye with shots in my eye every five weeks. And on top of the disease, I am a 49-year-old woman who now needs bifocals. So, to say my vision is complicicated is an understatement.
With that being said, I’ve struggled with contacts and glasses for many years because of my disease. No optometrist has really “understood” what I deal with on a daily basis with my vision. I’ve gotten glasses and contacts before and they were just mediocre. I made do with what I had.
I’m fairly new to Defiance, and when the point came to find a local optometrist, I was referred to Dr. Mathewson. This man has changed my life, literally. He sat with me for nearly an hour and a half trying to figure out how to better my vision. I’m sure I am not his ordinary patient. I made him work hard, and he did it! I can see better now than I have in a very long time. Thank you Dr. Mathewson. You’ve changed my life!
Bobbie Yocum
rural Defiance
