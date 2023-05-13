When it comes to government, particularly Ohio government, as a citizen and resident of Ohio, I believe it is my duty to point out hypocrisy at its best, or manipulative behavior at its worst, designed to make it harder for all citizens, whatever one’s point of view, to act.
In 2021-22 the Ohio legislature voted to abolish August elections on the following rationale: Such elections were very costly. Such elections had very little turnout, giving a small group too much power in determining Ohio’s laws. Such elections made it easy for special interest groups from outside the state, or even local entities, to try to slide through important items when voter turnout was small.
Now, the same legislature is calling a special August election. They want to put forward a constitutional amendment to make it a requirement that a 60% affirmative vote will be needed for any future amendments. The legislature does not need to procure 400,000 signatures (to guarantee enough valid signatures) like we mere mortal voters must do if we want to initiate an action. They simply want to have the election in August (lowest voter turnout time) despite their previous rationale.
They are funded by an Illinois billionaire out-of-state PAC despite their previous rationale. They want it passed by a simple majority vote, during a special election when routinely less than 10% of voters vote even though they are asking us to make it a 60% majority vote in the future. Hypocrisy? Manipulative?
Exactly what is a super majority, gerrymandered legislature afraid of? And why isn’t every registered voter on the phone to their area representative telling them to not take away one’s right to speak up through the act of passing a citizen-initiated amendment? After all, it seems to me that none of the parties can assure themselves of a 50% plus one majority vote without depending on a whole lot of other common-sense people saying yes. Call your legislature and tell them to drop the charade. https://www.commoncause.org/ohio/democracy-wire/together-we-must-fight-back-to-defend-citizen-led-ballot-measures/
