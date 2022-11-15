”All believers were together and had everything in common.” Acts 2:44
There’s a story of a little five-year-old girl that had a very interesting approach to playtime. She loved mixing together dolls from different playsets to come up with a new community. Despite being different sizes, shapes and color, she believed her people are happiest when they’re together.
Reminds me of God’s purpose for the church. On the day of Pentecost, “there were staying in Jerusalem, God-fearing Jews from every nation under heaven.” Acts 2:5
Though these people were from different cultures and spoke different languages, the Holy Spirit’s arrivals made them a new community — the church. Unified by the death and resurrection of Jesus from then on, they would be considered one body.
The leaders of this new body were Jesus’ disciples. If Jesus hadn’t united them, more than likely they would never have come together. Now more people “about three thousand” Acts 2:41 had become Christ followers.
Thanks to the Holy Spirit, this once divided group was willing to share whatever they had with each other. The Holy Spirit continues to bridge the gap between people or various origins and languages. As believers in Christ, we belong together.
We can learn a lot from our “little ones.” I believe there was a reason Jesus said this in Matthew 18:3. Little children have no problem acting like children. It’s the adults that sometimes don’t act like adults. We have much to learn from the “little children of God.”
Thanksgiving and Christmas is coming, let’s not forget the reason.
