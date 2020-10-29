Stick up for Trump’s tax cuts
When President Trump took office the average American household of four was paying an additional $2,400 in taxes. Thanks to the Republican Congress and President Trump passing The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in December 2017, the average family will now have an extra $24,000 in their pocket over a decade.
That’s enough to buy a new car or put a down payment on a house. Now imagine you are asked to give all that money back. A new administration comes in and says, ‘that’s not yours, it’s mine. There goes sending your child to college, or buying that new house, taking that dream vacation, saving for an adoption, or starting your own business. Poof … gone!
Vice President Biden says he will repeal these tax cuts. Imagine what it will be like to hand over even more money to the federal government. Imagine a world in which your money doesn’t go to fund the police to keep you safe, it’s not fixing that pothole and it’s definitely not going to your child’s schooling.
Guess where that money is going? It’s going to fund the absurd Green New Deal which will cost us trillions of dollars. It will go towards a deal with foreign entities that they will never live up to like rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal, all of which have failed to live up to their end of the bargain, wasting precious tax dollars (your money)!
Don’t you want to keep more of the money you work so hard for? I know I do. I actually know how to spend my own money. If anyone wants to raise their own taxes they should and can. Please, write your check to the Treasury of the United States and mail it to: Internal Revenue Service. P.O. Box 802501 Cincinnati, OH 45280. It’s as easy as that. They will gladly cash your check.
If you want to keep your $2,400 a year so you can get ahead in life and do the things you always wanted to do, then vote for President Trump. If you want to see your money and my money flushed down the drain, never to be seen again, then vote for Vice President Joe Biden.
Lower taxes, better jobs and a stronger economy are just a few reasons to vote for President Trump. I know who I am voting for.
Brad Hurtig
Sherwood
Schools are doing a good job
Just a quick shout-out to the Defiance City Schools for a successful first quarter and fall sports season under very difficult circumstances caused by Covid-19.
There was uncertainty throughout the summer and there were a lot of changes to be implemented on short notice, but the school leadership, teachers and coaches have handled everything thrown at them extremely well.
As for my wife and I, our experience with Defiance schools has been nothing but top-notch. Many thanks for a job well done!
Jeffrey Horvath
Defiance
Gerrymandering at issue with court race
Political strategist Karl Rove is begging donors to invest in the re-election of Judi French to the Ohio Supreme Court. Reported by Associated Press, Rove’s fundraising project shows the major role our state’s high court is expected to play when congressional voting maps get redrawn next year.
Ohio voters, Democrats and Republicans alike, have struggled to eliminate gerrymandering. If you’ve followed the League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan efforts, then you know “gerrymandering” is the process whereby one political party draws districts to protect their own candidates. This is how politicians choose their voters, rather than letting voters choose the leaders they want. An often-cited example is Jim Jordan’s district (Ohio’s 4th), drawn in the shape of a duck to find enough partisan voters to elect him every two years to the U.S. Congress. With gerrymandered districts, true democracy is thwarted.
Over 70% of Ohio voters supported a reform initiative in 2018 requiring bipartisan approval of congressional maps. This should limit efforts by any political party to subvert the democratic process for their own gain. But the “devil is in the details,” and Karl Rove clearly expects disputes to land before the Ohio Supreme Court.
We need an independent supreme court, free from special interests, that will stand up for ordinary citizens. Current justices, Sharon Kennedy and Judi French, have repeatedly failed to do so. They sided with payday lenders, ignoring protections created after the 2008 financial crisis. Lenders were allowed to squeeze working people for eight times what the law allowed. They also rewrote rules to increase campaign contribution limits from special interests, and promptly cashed in, raising more than $1 million each for their own re-election campaigns.
Special interests love having the Ohio Supreme Court in their pocket, so it’s not hard to see why Karl Rove wants to keep these judges in office for rulings on the cases that most certainly will come before them related to gerrymandering.
But as our court belongs to all of us, and if you prefer fairness and independence, vote for Judges Jennifer Brunner and John P. O’Donnell. They have excellent records of public service and are committed to protecting our rights for the common good.
Rev. David Plant
Defiance
‘Think before you speak’
I am grateful to live in a democratic society where citizens are allowed, even encouraged, to evaluate situations and form their own opinions. To also have the right to openly express those thoughts is a freedom not enjoyed consistently throughout the world. However, this freedom can result in false allegations.
Many accusations are flung about in the heat of political campaigns. Some are intentionally untrue. Some are misunderstandings based on poor sources. Some are based on propaganda from foreign entities attacking our social media. Many are simply scare tactics.
If I were to blame the Republican Party for crackpot claims that come from unreliable sources, I would be wrong, and at fault. I do not accuse my neighbors who vote Republican of believing that there are “good people on both sides” when describing neo-Nazi and citizen protesters.
I do not claim that my relatives who vote Republican think all immigrants are dirty or are rapists. I do not assume my friends who are unhappy with athletes speaking out for racial justice believe in negating our constitutional rights to free speech.
Yet broad generalizations appear repeatedly on this page that are based on faulty sources or propaganda, smearing all Democrats as vile and hateful at worst, or uninformed and gullible at best. Words matter. Sources must be checked for reliability. Otherwise, we bear false witness against our neighbors.
The claim that Joe Biden, who has stood on the side of law and order for decades, will defund police forces across the country is easily disproven with a little checking. Not only has Biden specifically rejected extremists’ calls for defunding, but he enjoys the endorsement of nearly 200 law enforcement officials, including members of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.
The lie about the Black Lives Matter group, likewise, can be checked by simply going to their webpage. The word Marxist does not exist on the page of this racial justice movement
It is the Republicans who have rushed through the most recent Supreme Court appointment in order to secure a conservative majority for years ahead. How is that not “stacking” the court? And yet, there is an uproar at the mere suggestion that the Democrats will add additional seats.
Think before you speak and paint your neighbors with a broad brush dipped in misinformation and propaganda linked to our enemies.
Cindy Shaffer
Defiance
O’Donnell will support ‘overlooked’ people
Judge John O’Donnell will work for a fair and just judicial system for Ohioans.
As part of the mission to engage communities the courts serve, O’Donnell believes a community outreach program should be developed. Basic activities will include educational sessions on how courts work with students and the general public. Interning and mentoring programs should be developed to further facilitate a diverse career path pipeline. Engagement with younger students is important in students’ understanding of the role of the courts and potential career paths and shadowing opportunities.
Understanding the courts’ effect on their lives and the positive impacts they can have on a community is important in bridging many gaps. Overall, a broad outreach program can inform the community of the courts’ importance in their everyday lives and of the positive opportunities available within the justice system.
He will advocate for the Ohio Supreme Court to certify night and weekend courts. Courts should be open to serve people, not to inconvenience them. Judge O’Donnell is open to any other specialized dockets or alternatives that will help create a more equitable and fair system.
He intends to work with elected officials and community leaders to ensure inequities throughout the justice system are addressed with the goal of eradicating systemic inequities.
The judge has already pledged his support of Chief Justice O’Connor and Justice Donnell’s priority to create a statewide sentencing database. He will support underrepresented, overlooked and unfairly adjudicated populations by identifying areas of importance tracked in the database, define the importance of these categories and their overall effect on sentencing outcomes.
O’Donnell has undertaken multi ethnic competency training and knows its benefits first hand. He proposes that all Ohio judges and staff — from security screening officers to clerks, bailiffs and all other court personnel — attend such training.
Judge O’Donnell believes Rule 46 of the Ohio Rules of Criminal Procedure must be amended to affirmatively state that a lack of financial resources may be taken into account as a factor in support of a lower pretrial bond amount.
Judge O’Donnell supports previous dockets which have been created with the intent of reducing the recidivism of offenders by improving and expediting the delivery of services through intense supervision and treatment.
Please show your support of these goals by electing Judge John O’Donnell to Ohio’s Supreme Court.
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
