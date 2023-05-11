Recently many state legislatures including Ohio’s have passed laws supposedly to “protect” their citizenry, but in actuality they deprive some segments of the population of their freedoms. Legislatures, usually Republican controlled, are “fearful” about the outcomes of voting, and so have passed guidelines which disenfranchise some citizens.
They overrule parents’ determination of what is best for the mental and physical health of their children. They are “concerned” about what books are available in libraries limiting what books are available for others to choose.
These legislatures also have passed laws putting themselves above the needs and safety of women and their rights to determine what is best for them and their families. These laws often imperil the lives of women and put the medical professionals in no-win situations of doing what is medically correct for women fearing they may be prosecuted. What has happened to the Republican Party which used to champion individual’s rights and stood for less government inference in citizens’ rights?
What is so ironical is that while these legislatures are “protecting” their citizens, they ignore the most deadly cause of children’s deaths. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death of children from birth through age 18. This is only May, and there have already been over 200 mass shootings.
The majority of Americans, shown by many different polls, including a recent Fox News poll, agree that more stringent laws are needed to reduce the number of gun-related deaths. The majority of Americans see the need for registration of the sales of ALL guns, the implementation of red flags laws, and the abolishing of sales of automatic weapons and large magazines.
AR15s and similar guns are implements of war — and the gun of choice for mass shootings. These guns of mass destruction are not needed for hunting or for recreational shooting.
Unfortunately many legislators have been “bought out” by accepting money from various influence peddling groups, and therefore have refused to vote as the majority of the county wants them to do so. What can citizens do?
Look at the voting records of those currently in legislatures and look at the stances of those who will run. Become more aware of what is transpiring in local, state, and national legislatures. Then vote accordingly — not just vote blindly for a party.
