Road diet plan should be scrapped
The Defiance city government’s road diet plan for downtown traffic is a plan I just cannot understand, nor can anyone else I have heard from or talked to about this.
Does anyone care that this will kill downtown Defiance? It makes no difference how many buildings you have that have a business in it. (Anyone remember the sub shop Quiznos that was on the corner of Third and Clinton?) And you can have every one of them filled, but if people can’t get to them they are not going to come downtown and go someplace else, thus costing Defiance all forms of tax monies when we can least afford it.
This is especially after the Aug. 11 council meeting when council was informed that we are looking at almost a $700,000 total loss in taxes. Why would anyone in their right mind want to cause us to lose even more?
It was said that we could get more parking on the side streets. Okay, where? These streets are narrow enough as it is, and any new parking place that could be made would be used by people who live or work downtown so we gain nothing.
Then you have the bike paths that we will still have to cross to go down the side streets. And what happens when you have to get an emergency vehicle to the north side? Are they going to be allowed to use the bike path to get around?
And let’s not forget the delivery trucks that are allowed to block a lane of traffic to make deliveries.
This whole idea is a disaster waiting for Defiance. People are not going to walk three to four blocks for the ribfests or lilac festivals or parades, and all one has to do is look at the traffic after an event in downtown Defiance and imagine this to be an everyday happening.
I, as well as thousands of city residents, urge council to ignore this stupid idea and vote it down once and for all.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
America has shed many strong values
When America was great, war was declared, the president prayed for America, the people respected the flag, respected law enforcement, songs like God Bless America by Kath Smith were very popular on the radio.
Then Hanoi Jane started her attack on America by spitting on soldiers as they came home and started to change America by moving our standard of discipline from God’s law and the Ten Commandments to ungodly political correctness. We have killed over 60 million unborn babies, redefined marriage and taken prayer out of school.
God said Israel was the apple of His eye. He also said “I have chosen Jerusalem that my name might be there.” We have watched Israel’s enemy being financed by cash by our former president to build an atomic bomb.
We have “Black Lives Matter” organized to destroy American heritage and to disrespect law and order.
One of the great pictures to come out of Wolrd War II was in honor of the many that died and were wounded to raise the flag at Iwo Jima. But that has been replaced with a wannabe quarterback who now quarterbacks the liberals in disrespect for the flag by kneeling and for joining the real fight going on in America — the fight between good and evil.
If all the Trump haters had kids in school and everyday those kids were being bullied, lied about and called names by half of their class, I believe these people would be at school raising cane. Trump isn’t the problem. He is for restoring American values. The real fight is between good and evil.
In 1980, David Wilkerson, a Godly man, gave Mike Evans this prophecy: “I see a plague coming in the world, and the bars, churches and government will be shut down.”
God didn’t approve of Sodom and Gomorrah as the redefined marriage. Pharaoh killed baby boys. God brought judgment and drown his army .
America has killed over 60 million unborn babies. We have entered into the same contract with Sodom and Gomorrah. Prophecy was given, warning us of coming judgment.
Bob Lantz
rural Archbold
Trump is not one of our great leaders
We have had many great leaders who have worked diligently making this nation the greatest bastion of freedom in the history of our world.
Trump, a legend in his own mind who wants his likeness immortalized on Mount Rushmore, isn’t in this category. His administration is incompetent and ineffective. He’s completely botched the coronavirus pandemic, and with over 170,000 dead now owns it.
It’s the Trump virus, and he has turned away from science. There’s no national strategy. He’s in denial, but denial isn’t a strategy. The states have different guidelines and open borders, and are hamstrung by his failure to lead, which spells chaos and disaster.
His is a failed presidency. His shenanigans and character flaws have been laid bare for all to see by the publishing of two books by insiders, his niece Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and John Bolton, the darling of conservatives.
Every day he becomes more toxic to our democracy. He refuses to commit to accepting the result of the 2020 election, which would threaten its very foundation, a peaceful transition of power.
As I watched Michael Cohen — Trump’s personal fixer and lawyer — testify before Congress, the thing that stood out above all others was this sobering comment in his closing statement: “I fear if Trump loses the 2020 election there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”
He deployed federal agents to the streets of Portland and threatened to send them to other cities with Democratic mayors. Which agency? Who knows? Is this simply political? They wore camo with no insignia, no police badge with badge number and their faces were covered with scarves.
They arrested even peaceful protesters and took them away in unmarked cars, destination unknown. They appeared to have little or no training. Their on-camera beating of a Navy veteran with a baton was chilling. It was plain that the agent swinging the baton was enjoying himself way too much. Another agent then sprayed pepper spray into his face at point-blank range. It was uncalled for; he was attacked when he tried to talk to them.
Isn’t this the way the Brown Shirts, forerunners of the SS, behaved in Nazi Germany? We all know this could never happen here. Of course, that’s what they also thought.
The concept of protest is an American right, our country was born in protest.
Willie Pack
Paulding
Letter misrepresented Democrats
In my recent letter to the editor, I have been criticized for “sidestepping” events that occurred after it was written. My attacker, likewise accuses “Democrats” of fomenting all sorts of depravity that no decent person would condone. Supporters of Black Lives Matter are also tarred with a broad brush, as if every last one of them were a “Marxist … committed to destroying our country.”
Such extreme charges imply that the hundreds of thousands of citizens who have risked their health to protest police brutality in past months intend, not to improve our communities by working for a more equal application of our laws and justice, but rather to somehow “destroy” our nation.
This can only be true if one condones injustice against people of color.
Exaggerated accusations serve the interests of our country’s enemies. Sadly, they flow from the top. In his new focus on “law and order,” Mr. Trump encourages distrust between fellow Americans with similar denunciations of his political opponents.
He has absurdly claimed that Joe Biden wants to defund the police (he has never said this; moreover, only localities can do this, not the president), and Biden, on record as a man of faith, intends to “hurt the Bible [and] hurt God.”
Can any mere mortal do that? Do informed people really believe that Joe Biden has called police officers an “enemy of the people”?
It does not matter that my letter stated, “those who perpetrate crimes and acts of violence during protests should be arrested and prosecuted.” Or that I quoted Republican security experts who affirmed that law enforcement should never be exploited for political gain. No, my attempts at even-handed understanding earn me blame for walking in lockstep with a lunatic fringe that favors riot and mayhem.
None of this changes the facts: Sending federal agents to Portland inflamed resentment which caused the protests to vastly expand. People flooded downtown to oppose Trump’s deployments.
Now that those agents have departed, the situation is much calmer. Local authorities are handling their own issues—including hundreds of arrests for vandalism and other charges—just like the governor of Oregon and mayor of Portland insisted they would from the beginning.
Whether it’s China, Russia, Iran, or others, hostile nations are all no doubt very pleased when Americans get embroiled in blaming each other rather than addressing the real problems that face our cities and our nation.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Letter didn’t address points
I notice a striking difference between my response to Mr. Goldenetz letter, and his response to my own. Namely that I addressed what he had said, while he refuted the thoughts of others, and made claims that diverge from a more objective historical context.
In no way did I praise the rioters. I did, however advocate for the constitutional right to peaceable assembly and free speech. It isn’t difficult to differentiate between the two.
To support his assertion, which diverges from anything I actually said, he cites a rioter referring to looting as a reparations.
To hear Mr. Goldenetz say it, one would think that rioter was a spokesperson for the entire movement. The reality is more banal. President Theodore Roosevelt spoke eloquently to this point when he said “every reform movement has a lunatic fringe.” He was speaking of the anarchists in the labor movement, but his point remains valid.
He next takes on crime rates, which given the current rate of unemployment, the pandemic, stay at home orders, etc, have risen from recent years. On this point, in particular, he shows a remarkable ignorance of history. CompStat for the week of Aug. 3-9 shows a comprehensive cross section of crime in New York City. It reports 244 murders in 2020, a 29.1% increase over this time in 2019.
Of course, it is far below (nearly 90% lower than) the peak of crime in NYC in 1990, when the number of murders was 2,262.
He then proceeds with a paranoid rant about the Communist Manifesto, Black Lives Matter, George Soros, Defund the Police (and I agree that bumper sticker rhetoric is sophomoric, but the concept of police reform is not), and basically any Democrat holding office, culminating in a charge about firebombing American businesses.
He doesn’t take the time to make clear what he is saying here. Presumably he is opposed to measures aimed at addressing the pandemic that, as of the time of writing, has claimed 173,000 American lives.
Forgive me if I think containing a pandemic outweighs running a business.
The reality is that while he tries to lay blame for his various complaints at the feet of the Democrats, the Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and the White House. It isn’t particularly rational to blame the nation’s ills on the minority party for not having taken action.
I am always willing to have a principled debate about issues. Sadly, Mr. Goldenetz’s response spent more time attempting to put words in my mouth by advancing arguments I haven’t made, than addressing substantive issues.
Brian Barnett
New York City
