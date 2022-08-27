No middle road on abortion
In response to recent letters which have focused on compromising with abortion, I offer the following. The “via media,” or “the middle road,” or the “virtuous mean” cannot be applied to the issue of abortion. The average of possible opinions or actions is not the via media. The middle road can only be discerned by the virtuous man. In other words, the via media is not just a mean in terms of numbers or opinions, but the virtuous man’s estimation of those.
Second, the via media can only be taken when there are no moral absolutes involved. For example, there can be a via media in how much to eat, or to work–one extreme or the other would be bad. In these cases, there is no intrinsic evil (evil without condition) in work or food, but only in the condition that there is too much or too little of it.
However, with abortion, like any other intrinsic evil, such as slavery, genocide, cheating, etc. there is no moderate amount of these that are “good.” Abortion is evil — there is no middle ground. It is the deliberate taking of an innocent human life. Everything that reproduces, reproduces something of its own nature. The “something” conceived in the womb of a woman from the union of a man and a woman can be nothing other than human. We all ought to hold an unyielding principle that no innocent human being’s life (no matter who, where, or what inconveniences) can be taken by another human being — that’s part of the dignity of being human.
What we see today is a tolerance of evil and/or a false sense of compassion. Many take this false compassion poison with euthanasia as well as abortion. Somehow we’re supposed to believe that bad circumstances justify contravening the dignity of human beings. We see suffering and we shrink back from truth.
The worst thing that can happen to a society or to a person is not suffering, but being cut off at the roots and having no truth. Taking any human life, where justice has not demanded it (which includes just war), is always and everywhere a serious evil.
The overturning of Roe gives me hope that our culture may someday return to a deeper understanding of truth and defending human dignity in every circumstance, and I pray that someday soon Ohio might enshrine that unchanging moral law into its own law.
Curtis Weisenburger
Continental
Cheney ‘kept her honor
I would like to say thank you to Liz Cheney. There are those who are trying to do away with free and fair elections, and the peaceful transfer of power.
Lincoln wrote that you can fool some of the people all of the time. The flags now flying prove him right.
Cherney lost her election, but kept her honor. If “Profiles in Courage Volume II” is ever written, Liz Cheney will be the covergirl.
Mike Ryan
rural Defiance
