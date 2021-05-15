Stop the constitutional drama
I found the actions of the Defiance County commissioners to declare the county an area that protects the Second Amendment beyond foolish!
I had no idea that our county officials have not been supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States, as well as that of our state. Shame on all the law enforcement, city and county officials that have not been acknowledging citizens’ rights until this resolution passed!
I for one will be awaiting proclamations from the police chief, sheriff, mayor and city council, who by bolts of lightning no less I presume, are now suddenly aware there is a Constitution for our country and state that needs to be acknowledged by official resolutions before we have any rights that are accorded to each of us as citizens of the United States.
If their oaths of office do not already include such affirmations for citizen’s rights, and their sworn duty to preserve and protect those rights, then by all means rewrite the oaths!
But for the state, county and city to spend time on such a topic just to make headline news to show that they will now officially acknowledge the Constitution, paints a pretty sad picture of a group of elected servants of the people who only want to invent a non-issue that sets up a landscape to divide citizens politically even further than we already are.
Now that we have wasted time and taxpayer dollars as the state and local officials make resolutions to declare what we all learned in school — or should have — that there are rights and laws to follow, perhaps we can look forward to more resolutions showing that our government officials support the constitutional amendments, one-by-on, and then the county and city laws one-by-one.
It is time to stop the drama and get back to work to improve the quality of life for all citizens and maybe simply assure us that you know what the Constitution is all about.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Tax cuts would benefit ‘average families’
As America returns to normalcy after the lengthy disruptions of COVID-19, it’s good to know that we have many economic improvements to look forward to. The current administration is planning to extend tax cuts that benefit average families and wage-earners, including the child tax credit and earned income credit. These help millions of Ohioans make ends meet every month.
For too long, our tax code has rewarded the wealthy instead of the workers of this country. Now, we have an opportunity to close loopholes that provide major giveaways to those who are already super-rich.
They need to pay their fair share so we can invest in a strong workforce to grow our economy with paid medical leave and universal access to pre-school, both of which working people in other countries have enjoyed for decades. These programs offer American parents the security to care for family members without sacrificing a much-needed paycheck.
If these sound like benefits you support, then you’ll want Congress to get busy and enact the American Families Plan. It includes workplace protections and affordable education options, such as two years of no-cost community college for our young people.
The plan could cut child poverty by up to 50%. It provides a special boost for women who have struggled with the loss of income and access to childcare over the past year.
In fact, these provisions could even boost our lagging birth rate by making it more affordable to start and grow families. For businesses seeking new employees, it will free many to return to, or join, the workforce who have been sidelined by other obligations.
We don’t have to settle for the old normal with the same old struggles as I did when raising my children and struggled to pay for college. Instead, we can invest in our people to make life better for millions. Congress needs to pass this groundbreaking legislation and get our country back on track.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Gun facts have changed over time
When the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — the “right to bear arms” — was adopted in 1791:
• Americans had defeated the greatest military power in the world seven years before.
• Americans believed the Atlantic Ocean protected them from any other foreign enemies.
• the Continental Army, Navy and Marine Corps had been disbanded for seven years.
• the U.S. maintained no national military.
• the U.S. relied totally on unprofessional state militias for its security.
• much of America was wilderness.
• an expert firing the standard musket of the time could get off three to six rounds per minute.
• a well-maintained musket had a maximum range of a little over 100 yards.
Do these facts bear any resemblance to the situation in the United States or the weaponry available to its citizens in 2021? Is there any doubt those Americans who voted for the Second Amendment in 1791 could ever imagine the time would come when one man firing over 1,000 rounds from one shoulder-fired weapon could kill 60 people and wound 411 in 10 minutes?
We need to re-consider our blind devotion to a 230-year-old law promulgated during a far different time in a far different country. By the way, I’m a gun owner.
Craig Andrews
Defiance
