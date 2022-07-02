Republicans don’t have a platform
Before the era of former President Trump, the Republican Party had an actual platform. Among other statements, the party touted that they were the party of limited government, free expression and “political freedom.”
Despite their 2016 platform, Republican-led state legislatures have passed numerous laws restricting voter access, what can be taught in schools and access to abortion. On the federal level, Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with no Republican support and have proposed additional spending on infrastructure, anti-poverty and education — things beneficial for all Americans.
It is easy to blame the president and Democrats for the economy, however, Mitch McConnell and the Senate filibuster have kept Biden from having a chance to implement most of his positive agenda. Using the filibuster to stall bills in the Senate — bills that might have bipartisan support if put up for a vote — has become preferable to giving the Democratic Party any bragging rights in the next election.
However, the most obvious loss of freedom comes from the Republican-appointed majority in the Supreme Court. Roe had been constitutional law affirming the right of a woman to determine what is best for her health and for her family for over 50 years.
Under Mitch McConnell’s finagling, three appointees were obviously chosen for their strict conservative beliefs, beliefs which are not the beliefs of the American majority. Almost 80% of Americans believe in a woman’s right to determine the course of her life. Justice Thomas has also indicated that contraception, gay rights, and gay marriage may be next on the chopping block. It is not only women who should be concerned, but all who value freedom and equality.
Having a Democratic majority in Congress can be the means of counter-balancing the restrictive Supreme Court by passing laws which codify and protect the freedoms past Supreme Courts have protected — ease in access to vote, the right of a woman to choose her life course, upholding gay rights and gay marriage.
Republican leadership at the state and federal levels as well as the Republican-appointed majority in the Supreme Court are endangering many of our freedoms, freedoms which ensure our American way of life. America has always stood as a beacon of freedom and democracy; now, however, it seems that many Republican leaders are interested mainly in retaining their personal power and/or the power of party over what is best for all Americans. Vote thoughtfully.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Work toward ‘one nation’
Building on previous events pioneered by Seth Schlegel and Jen Hart, Defiance held a Pride Walk on Saturday, June 25. This event celebrated all of our community members. The sun shone brightly that day and no person felt it was safer to stay hidden in shadows.
Some might misunderstand the Defiance Pride Walk as a celebration of and for the local LGBTQ+ community, but the Pride Walk and resource fair supported and worked toward a more inclusive Defiance. At every step along the path, we celebrated our unity. Together we felt gratitude, joy and hope.
Dozens of states (including Ohio) are racing to ban or further restrict women’s reproductive health care. Some (including Ohio) are removing medical or emotional care from transgender youth while excluding their participation from school sports. Nearly all “red” states (including Ohio) seek to criminalize honest discussions of sex, sexism, race or racism in our schools. Have we forgotten Dr. King’s dream of a “beloved community?” Will we remain forever fractured into our peculiar sameness, our tribal identities?
For at least the past 150 years, moral and social teachings have been transforming old ideas about “unity” and “diversity” from traditional opposites into mutually reinforcing concepts. Christian denominations proclaim “sacredness of all life,” the “dignity of the human person” and the “importance of community” and “common good.” By embracing the same spirit of the sacredness of all life and a living God, the UCC Church provided the moral and spiritual leadership for Defiance’s Pride Walk.
In 1925, Gandhi wrote, “Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization.” This year’s Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate (Tim Ryan), governor (Nan Whaley), and Ohio’s 9th Congressional District (Marcy Kaptur) are building their visions not only on their personal faith traditions, but also an understanding of the present urgency of Gandhi’s message.
Ryan’s, Whaley’s and Kaptur’s platforms proclaim policies that work toward one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. They are determined to fight for more affordable health care and childcare, living wages, better financial security in retirement, strong services for veterans and equitable policies for minorities. This matters because their platforms envision a way forward toward a “more perfect union.”
Without constructive platforms that support all Americans, our nation is in danger of being torn apart by conflict over crumbs the super-rich brush off our common table.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Breyer was a true gentleman
The U.S. Supreme Court is losing a true gentleman in the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. He was, and is, a true gentleman and a gentle man. During oral arguments, he often said that two intelligent, well-meaning people can make reasonable arguments on opposite ends of any hot issue.
He often deferred to other justices and openly admitted that he didn’t have all the answers to the difficult issues the Court must decide. He did many public question-and-answer sessions with Justice Scalia. You can watch these on YouTube.
He and Justice Scalia disagreed about many things, including the proper way to interpret the Constitution, but their tone — neither one raising his voice, neither one cutting the other off, each one listening intently to his counterpart, and each one often breaking into self-deprecating humor — revealed the genuine humility of each man and the warm friendship and respect they had with and for one another.
Watching them speak, I got the sense that each one believed that he was becoming a better man by hearing his counterpart speak. Our culture says, “Shout your truth loudly, even if you don’t know what you’re talking about!”
So on any hot issue, each side shouts as though it has all the answers and the other side knows nothing. I often wonder if, to God, we sound like a flock of bleating sheep.
The forefront of our culture needs more intelligent men and women who seek the truth, are willing to learn and, perhaps more importantly, are willing and able to have meaningful, substantive discussions with those with whom they disagree in a manner showing respect and humility.
Jeffrey Horvath
rural Defiance
