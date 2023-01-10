More election changes needed
Two years ago, 2000 pro-Trump rioters stormed the nation’s Capital to overthrow the election of incoming President Biden. Nearly 150 officers of the law were injured, and several died defending our nation’s 200-year democracy. In response, the U.S. House established a bi-partisan House panel and launched a thorough investigation.
The panel’s final report, released last month, identified electoral system weaknesses exploited by the former President, his closest allies, and extremist elements in the Republican Party. Policy solutions were offered to protect democratic elections in 2024 and beyond.
The former president had pressured then Vice President Pence and some congressional members to reject the slates of electors from key swing states at the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress on false grounds that the VP has the authority to remove the electors. The House panel calls for clarification in vice presidents’ ceremonial role at the Electoral College count and requires all electoral disputes be settled in court before they reach Congress. These recommendations were written into the Electoral Count Act, passing last month with bi-partisan support.
Another electoral weakness not yet fixed are the pressuring of state officials (secretaries of state and state legislators) to change election results and, in effect, serve as accomplices to a coup without political consequences. The committee recommends that Congress strengthens enforcement of the 14th Amendment by restricting people from holding office who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof ... .”
Lastly, the report details the deluge of threats suffered by the secretaries of state and members of their families in Georgia and Michigan. According to a survey cited, one in three election officers knew a co-worker who left his job for reasons of heightened threats to their personal safety. The committee urges Congress to provide more election personnel security and pass stiffer laws to cover harassment of election officials and workers.
Election deniers are not new, but the “Big Lie” was fabricated and promulgated at the highest level of government. Election reform is urgent because some elected officials and their vigilante groups are proven ready to throw out elections and even resort to violence. While most high-profile candidates supporting the “Big Lie” lost their mid-term elections, more than 170 won and threaten to hold power for themselves or their colleagues regardless of the people’s choice. Further election reforms are imperative to save our democracy.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
